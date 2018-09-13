TRS old-timers oppose tickets to new entrants

The dissidents of these TRS candidates are holding meetings and opposing the party candidates.

Hyderabad: In many constituencies, TRS candidates particularly the defected MLAs in the dissolved assembly are facing rough weather from their own party.

The dissidents of these TRS candidates are holding meetings and opposing the party candidates. Some dissident leaders are leaving the party and some have decided to work against party candidates if the high command does not change the TRS candidates. In some constituencies, TRS leaders are preparing to contest as rebels.

In Maheswaram assembly constituency, the TRS ticket was announced to Tigala Krishna Reddy, the defected TRS MLA from Telugu Desam in the dissolved assembly. Local TRS leaders are opposing his candidature and staged a dharna under the leadership of TRS leader K Manohar Reddy. TRS leaders have demanded that the high command give the Maheswaram ticket to Manohar Reddy, threatening that otherwise he would contest as an independent candidate.

In Palakurthi assembly constituency of Warangal district, the TRS defected MLA from Telugu Desam in the dissolved assembly Errabelli Dayakar Rao is also facing heat from strong TRS leader T Ravinder Rao who is TRS state General Secretary. Ravinder Rao held a meeting with his followers and demanded that the high command give the Palakurthi ticket to him. In protest against Errabelli’s candidature, some TRS leaders have joined the Congress.

In Qutbullapur, TRS Corporators are opposing KP Vivekananda’s candidature. Viveka-nanda won from TD in the previous elections and later joined the TRS.

In Serilimgampally, TRS leaders are opposing the party candidate A Gandhi and holding meetings against him. Local TRS leaders have given an ultimatum to the leadership to announce the party ticket to Jagadiswar Goud within one week. They said that if the high command does not give in, Jagadiswar Reddy will contest as an independent candidate.

In Kukatpally assembly constituency TRS candidate Madhavaram Krish-na Rao, in Jubilee Hills constituency Maganti Gopinath, in Uppal B Subhash Reddy, in Malkajgiri Vijayashanthi and others are also facing dissidence from party leaders. In Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal districts also TRS candidates are facing the same problem.

To convince the dissident leaders has become a huge problem for TRS leaders and candidates. IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao have taken the initiative to convince the dissident groups.