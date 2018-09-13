search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS defeat is certain, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 1:19 am IST
TPCC Chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the defeat of the TRS in the coming elections was a historical necessity.
Hyderabad: Former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy made serious allegations against caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao – that he felt he could win elections with money.  Mr Jaipal Reddy said that he never saw such a corrupt  government as Mr Chandrasekhar Rao’s in his political life. He criticised the state government chief advisor Rajeev Sharma for working as a “broker” to the CM.

Industrialist Anirudh Reddy from Jedcherla and another industrialist Rohith Reddy from Tandur, former MLA Akula Rajendar Reddy of Malkajgiri and Vijay Kumar Reddy of Mudhole joined the Congress on Wednesday.  Addressing the gathering at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr Jaipal Reddy said that the people had lost faith in Mr Chandrasekhara Rao and conversely, their confidence in the Congress had increased. He said that Mr Chandrasekhara Rao thought he was an intellectual and those who cheated would think so.

 

TPCC Chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the defeat of the TRS in the coming elections was a historical necessity. He said that the ensuing Assembly elections was not between the TRS and Congress but the “dictatorial rule of KCR and the people of Telangana.”

Tags: s. jaipal reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




