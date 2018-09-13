search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TN government sends jail records to back up plea for Rajiv Gandhi convicts release

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 1:09 am IST
D Jayakumar said, "We are confident the Governor will take a good decision expeditiously". 
Rajiv Gandhi
 Rajiv Gandhi

Chennai: The government has sent the jail records of all the seven Rajiv Gandhi convicts along with the prison department's recommendations to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to back up the communication of the Cabinet recommendation of their release, senior minister D Jayakumar said here Wednesday.

The jail records were meant to show to the Governor that the seven convicts had been maintaining good conduct throughout their 28 years of incarceration following the 21 May 1991 assassination of Rajiv Gandhi at his election rally at Sriperumbudur. 

 

Speaking to reporters here, he reiterated the government desire, which he insisted was in consonance with the sentiments of the entire Tamil people, the minister said, "We are confident the Governor will take a good decision expeditiously". 

Disposing off a petition from the Centre, challenging the state government decision to release all these seven convicts, the Supreme Court had on Sept 6 said that the TN Governor under Art 161 of the Constitution was at liberty to decide on the mercy petition from Perarivalan. The TN Cabinet met on Sept 7 under Chief Minister K Palaniswami and passed resolution requesting the Governor to release all the seven under the same Art 161.

There is a raging debate in the various forums if Governor Purohit must, in a mechanical manner sans any independent thought, order the release of the seven convicts or if he must consult legal expert and the Centre. Legal pundits have argued that he cannot decide without referring the issue to the Centre as per Sec 435(1)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that says the Centre would have to intervene if there is any destruction to property of the Central Government or loss of life of its official. Apart from Rajiv Gandhi, several police officials and security personnel were killed in that blast set off by the LTTE woman suicide bomber.

When a reporter asked him if the state government would be able to cut the tax on fuel, Jayakumar said that could be considered in future when TN receives its pending devolution from the Centre. 

To a question on Sterlite Copper moving court for reopening of its plant in Tuticorin, the minister shot back, "Let the company go wherever it wants, we will face it. We shut down the plant in keeping with people's wish".  

Tags: rajiv gandhi, d jayakumar, banwarilal purohit
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cancer to kill 10 mn in 2018 despite better prevention

The toll is rising as populations expand and grow older, and people in developing nations adopt unhealthy, high-risk lifestyles traditionally associated with richer economies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Hyderabad devotees go eco-friendly with sugarcane Ganpati

Mohan Raj, a member of the trust told ANI, that each year they try to do something new. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists cure skin melanoma of mice in trial, train body to stop tumours returning

Notably, when researchers tried to give cured mice the same cancer again they couldn't because the jab had immunised them against the tumours.
 

Apple's newest iPhone could have big screen, big price

Customers buy the iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Arjun Kapoor called ‘molester’ on Twitter, hits back with fitting and relevant reply

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in a song in ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.’
 

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Forest officials death on duty rampant

September 11 was observed as Forest Martyrs day. However, except for remembering the dead, the state has no plan to protect its forest staff members who continue to work with age-old weapons. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad police launch cyber safety initiative

Students from various colleges were informed about the offences connected with social media and the precautions that must be taken while sharing information with strangers. (Representional Image)

Centre notifies rules to rein in pet shops

No person can operate a pet shop or carry on the business of trade in pet animals without a certificate of registration from the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Hyderabad: Include education in manifesto, parties told

They had promised to regulate school fees in the GHMC manifesto but then did nothing to fulfil it. Hyderabad schools charge the highest fees when compared to any other city in the country.

Hyderabad: Cops rescue boy within 24 hours of kidnapping

Police hand over the baby to the mother at the police station on Wednesday. (Image DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham