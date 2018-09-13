search on deccanchronicle.com
TN CM urges PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on Jayalalithaa, Annadurai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Annadurai was a great social reformer, writer, orator, litterateur and a tall Dravidian leader, Palaniswami mentioned in the letter.
J. Jayalalithaa and Dravidian stalwart C. N. Annadurai.
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to confer the country's highest civilian honour 'Bharat Ratna' on late J. Jayalalithaa and Dravidian stalwart C. N. Annadurai.

In his letter, the CM said, "Conferring Bharat Ratna would be a step in the right direction to recognise the extraordinary public service, phenomenal achievements and the remarkable life of one of the most influential political leaders of independent India." The CM also recounted former CM Jayalalithaa's achievements.

 

He also remembered a letter that was written to the PM on December 18, 2016, in which he had said that the state government was recommending the award to former chief minister Jayalalithaa posthumously.

Palaniswami, in the letter, hailed the Dravidian figure and former chief minister Annadurai, stating that the leader stood for a politics and social cause that fore grounded social equality, self-respect and linguistic pride.

Recalling another Cabinet decision in the last week he urged the Centre to rechristen the Chennai Central railway station after 'Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran' in view of his birth centenary celebrations. 

Tags: chief minister edappadi k. palaniswami, j. jayalalithaa, cn annadurai
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




