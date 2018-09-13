search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Reports of Mamata Banerjee being denied permission to visit Chicago not true: MEA

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 9:08 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 9:08 am IST
Spokesperson of the ministry Raveesh Kumar said the government did not receive any request for clearance for her visit. 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was to visit Chicago to attend the world Hindu conference. (Photo: File)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was to visit Chicago to attend the world Hindu conference. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry Wednesday dismissed reports that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was denied permission to visit Chicago to attend the world Hindu conference.

Spokesperson of the ministry Raveesh Kumar said the government did not receive any request for clearance for her visit. 

 

"We did not receive any request for clearance regarding the visit of Ms Mamata Banerjee to Chicago for the event. The reports about the denial of permission are, therefore, not true," he said in response to a question on the reports. 

The West Bengal chief minister had on Wednesday said, "I wanted to go to Chicago... I could not go there because of an unholy conspiracy hatched by certain people. This incident has given me a lot of pain." 

She had made the comment at a gathering in Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, to mark 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions held in Chicago.

Tags: cm mamata banerjee, external affairs ministry, world hindu conference
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10-year-old miraculously survives after kebab skewer impaled his skull

He was attacked by a swarm of wasps and fell from a tree house (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone XR in 2 minutes: All you need to know

The biggest difference between the XR and the XS is the display — instead of an OLED panel, the XR is relying on an LCD panel.
 

Cancer to kill 10 mn in 2018 despite better prevention

The toll is rising as populations expand and grow older, and people in developing nations adopt unhealthy, high-risk lifestyles traditionally associated with richer economies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Hyderabad devotees go eco-friendly with sugarcane Ganpati

Mohan Raj, a member of the trust told ANI, that each year they try to do something new. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists cure skin melanoma of mice in trial, train body to stop tumours returning

Notably, when researchers tried to give cured mice the same cancer again they couldn't because the jab had immunised them against the tumours.
 

Apple's newest iPhone could have big screen, big price

Customers buy the iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Students shouldn't watch film on 'illiterate' PM Modi: Sanjay Nirupam

'Children and people do not know how many degrees the prime minister holds,' Nirupam said. (Photo: File)

Sell Amrapali Group's commercial properties, SC directs Tribunal

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit also directed that the documents and details including bank accounts, balance sheets of all 46 companies including Jotindra Steel since 2008 should be given to the forensic auditors. (Photo: File)

Nothing to be sad about: Damodar Rout after expulsion from BJD

Rout also said that he was not aware of the reasons for his expulsion from the party. (Photo: Facebook)

Family of 3 end life in Ahmedabad, man mentions 'black magic' in suicide note

The family attributed Kunal's drinking habit also to black magic. (Representational Image)

Feel like a scapegoat, says Mallya as Jaitley rubbishes meeting claims

'I am certainly a scapegoat, I feel like a scapegoat. Both political parties don't like me,' Mallya said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham