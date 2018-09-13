Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take charge on Oct 3

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India following the retirement of Justice Dipak Misra on October 2. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gogoi will assume office on October 3, 2018 after the retirement of the current Chief Justice of India, Justice Dipak Misra.

CJI Dipak Misra retires a day before, but since October 2 is a holiday, October 1 will be his last working day.

Justice Gogoi will be the Chief Justice till November 17, 2019. He will be administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind.

On September 4, CJI Misra sent a letter to the Union government recommending the name of the most senior judge, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, as his successor.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was among the four judges who, in January, criticised CJI Misra in an unprecedented press conference and accused him of misusing his role of assigning cases as the Supreme Court's Master of the Roster. He is currently hearing the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) case.

He was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2012.