search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Motivated allegation: Sitharaman slams Cong for demanding Jaitley’s resignation

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 8:17 pm IST
Sitharaman said the demand for Jaitley's resignation is a strategy to deflect attention from UPA govt's 'cronyism and favouritism'.
Hitting out at the Congress, Nirmala Sitharaman said letters were written to the Reserve Bank of India and State Bank of India during the UPA's rule to help Mallya. (Photo: File)
 Hitting out at the Congress, Nirmala Sitharaman said letters were written to the Reserve Bank of India and State Bank of India during the UPA's rule to help Mallya. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday termed as "motivated" the Congress's demand of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's resignation over his meeting with Vijay Mallya, saying it is a strategy to deflect attention from the UPA government's "cronyism and favouritism".

The defence minister told news agency PTI that a brief conversation which Mallya had with Jaitley in a corridor of Parliament is being "played up" and asserted that responses to the issue have "reinforced" the fact it was not a conversation of any merit.

 

Jaitley, she noted, had already explained as to how Mallya misused his privilege as a Member of Parliament to speak to him.

To a question about Congress MP P L Punia's claim that he had seen Jaitley sitting with Mallya in Parliament's Central Hall and there would be CCTV footage to corroborate it, Sitharaman shot back, asking if the footage would also have audio recording.

Read: Jaitley 'lying', Cong leader saw Mallya 'talking discreetly' to FM: Rahul Gandhi

"It already seems a very motivated allegation," she said of the Congress' charge against Jaitley.

Hitting out at the Congress, she said letters were written to the Reserve Bank of India and State Bank of India during the UPA's rule to help Mallya.

"They are in tour face. How favouritism naming that one company has been made... Whose period made it sick? Whose period had favouritism and cronyism entering in to suggest to the central bank and written instructions given to banks to lend to this defaulter," she asked.

Look at the strategy with which Congress would want to deflect it, she asked wryly if that "minutes' conversation" helped him to go away or all the lending happened (during the UPA rule) because of it. Multiple loans were given to bogus accounts which did not have credit worthiness, she said.

The BJP leader said the Modi government had brought in a law through which defaulters' property can be confiscated. The UPA government passed some laws but never made rules, she said.

Mallya had Wednesday claimed in London that he had met the finance minister before leaving for the UK, drawing a rebuttal from Jaitley who said he never gave him any appointment but the businessman used his privilege as an MP to accost him in Parliament.

Also Read: Jaitley refutes Mallya's claim; says never gave appointment for meeting

Immediately after Jaitley's sharp rebuttal Wednesday, Mallya appeared to tone down the seriousness of his comments, saying it was "not fair" to create a controversy over this issue as it was not a "formal meeting" and he only "happened to meet" the finance minister.

Tags: bjp, nirmala sitharaman, congress, arun jaitley, vijay mallya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bappa comes home in taxis and cars

The 10-day long Ganesh festival began Thursday and ends with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the final day. (Photo: AP)
 

Sonam says Anand tried to hook her up with friend, answers queries on sex life

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s wedding was all over for almost a week in May.
 

Dad 'high on drugs' shoots and kills his six-month-old baby as wife refused him sex

A 22. gauge pistol was found tucked down the back of a sofa in the family’s living room, along with several rounds of ammunition. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Should the budget midrange king worry?

Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Redmi Note 5 Pro offer tremendous value for money.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here are 32 types of Ganeshas, which one did you bring home?

Based on His form, Ganesh idols are of 32 types. (Photo: PTI)
 

RIP iPhone: Apple discontinues its flagships

The iPhone X was unveiled only last year and it went on sale in November 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take charge on Oct 3

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India following the retirement of Justice Dipak Misra on October 2. (Photo: File | PTI)

Family of rape victim Kerala nun threatened, offered money to drop case: Lawyer

Kerala High Court observed that the investigation by the probe team in the case is satisfactory and hence it doesn't need to be handed over to CBI. (Photo: File)

Kerala nun rape case: Ethics committee to examine MLA's 'prostitute' remark

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said, 'If there is any complaint against any MLA, member or a minister inside or outside the Assembly, the ethics committee is bound to examine the matter and submit a report to the Speaker.' (Photo: ANI)

Kerala seeks Rs 4,700 Cr compensation from Centre for flood damage

At least 488 people have died in Kerala due to the rains and flood this monsoon, which hit 14 districts of the state. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kerala HC expresses satisfaction over police probe into nun rape case

Kerala High Court posted the Kerala nun rape case for September 24. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham