'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot': PM Modi's mantra for party workers for 2019 polls

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 5:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 5:22 pm IST
"Wind blowing in favour of BJP, even stronger than in 2014. Oppn parties holding hands to save themselves from being blown away," Modi said.
Addressing party workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies via the NaMo app, Prime Minister Modi said the BJP's biggest strength is its party workers. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: The wind is blowing in the Bharatiya Janata Party's ( BJP) favour and opposition parties are having to hold on to each other to withstand its force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while encouraging party workers to follow the mantra of 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' (My polling booth strongest) to ensure victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing party workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies via the NaMo app, Prime Minister Modi said the BJP's biggest strength is its party workers. Their hard work has ensured the party's historic success and progress in a short span of four years, he added.

 

He attributed the party's success to its workers and their grip over their respective polling booths. "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot (my polling booth, strongest)...this is the only mantra and this is our strength," he said in a video interaction.

Replying to a question on opposition parties stitching an alliance for the 2019 polls, PM Modi said he is confident that the BJP will win the 2019 elections. "The wind is blowing in favour of the BJP, even stronger than what it was in 2014. That's why opposition parties are holding on to each other's hands to save themselves from being blown away."

 

 

The prime minister also urged party workers to continuously interact with voters of their respective constituencies and ensure that at least 20 families and youth are working with the party in every polling booth.

He was addressing workers from five constituencies -- Jaipur (Rural), Nawada, Ghaziabad, Hazaribagh, Arunachal West -- in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi, who was nominated the BJP's prime ministerial candidate this day in 2013, said only in the BJP can an ordinary party worker go on to become its leader. He also asserted that someone else can also take his place tomorrow.

PM Modi lashed out at the Congress, calling it a one family party. He went on to say he felt pity for the dedicated party workers of the Congress. "Many capable and committed workers of the Congress were sacrificed for interests of one family," he said. 

The opposition is resorting to lies in its campaign but today people in the country are awake while opposition is not ready to come out of its slumber, the prime minister said.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp party workers, bharatiya janata party (bjp), 2019 elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




