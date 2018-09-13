search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mayawati ruffles Congress' feathers by blaming UPA govt for fuel price rise

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
The BSP chief's views on fuel price hike came a day after her party stayed away from the 'Bharat bandh' call given by Cong on the issue.
A senior Congress leader said her views on the topic needs to be viewed as her bargaining tactics for more seats in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
 A senior Congress leader said her views on the topic needs to be viewed as her bargaining tactics for more seats in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati's remarks holding the previous UPA government and the BJP equally responsible for the steep hike in fuel prices has ruffled many a feather in the Congress rank and file whose leaders feel it will once again raise a question mark on attempts at striking Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BSP chief's views on fuel price hike came a day after her party stayed away from the "Bharat bandh" call given by the Congress on the issue. 

 

"These remarks, at a time when the need for unity among Opposition parties is being felt clearly among all partners, could send a wrong signal both to the public and the ruling party which is already doubting our strength," a Congress insider said Thursday requesting anonymity. 

"Party workers are not happy with the BSP president's observations and they are very sceptical about her intentions," he said, adding the Central party leadership surely needs to take note of it. 

A senior Congress leader said her views on the topic needs to be viewed as her bargaining tactics for more seats in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. 

"By doing so, she is sort of trying to gain upper hand in negotiations for the Assembly seats in these states...it is, however, for the Central leadership to understand that we should weigh our options and potential before entering into any alliance," he stressed. 

"Although the foundation of the intricacies of the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls will be set much before in the Assembly polls in these states, the party needs to be clear that its negotiations on seat sharing should not be at the cost of the party and its workers as Congress is the stronger party in these states," he said. 

Speaking on the fuel price hike, Mayawati has stated both the NDA and the UPA had disregarded the interest of the farmers and the poor. 

The previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime had brought fuel out of government control and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continued with the policy, she had said, adding that after coming to power in 2014, the NDA had deregulated diesel, which had hurt the interest of the poor. 

Mayawati's statement is largely being viewed in the political circles as a dent in opposition unity against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She had also criticised incidents of violence in some states during the protest, saying her party had always desisted from such acts.

Tags: mayawati, upa govt, fuel price rise
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ultra runner stopped to breastfeed during 170km long mountain trail race

Great-Britain's trail runner Sophie Power breastfeeds her three months old baby Cormac. (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR in India will be ridiculously priced

The iPhone XS starts at a massive Rs 99,900 for just the 64GB model.
 

Sri Reddy makes sensational claim against Sachin Tendulkar, gets brutally roasted

After targeting many renowned celebrities on social media, making some serious claims against them, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has become Reddy's latest victim. (Photo: PTI)
 

8 upcoming Hyundai cars: New Santro, Carlino, Creta, Grand i10 and more

Hyundai is planning a major overhaul of its current model line-up for the Indian market in the next three years.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Special 580 kg laddu transported to Hyderabad for the occasion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Special 580 kg laddu transported to Hyderabad for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Virat Kohli's press conference row with journalist

While the incident has caused a stir on social media, raising questions about Kohli’s attitude, Sunil Gavaskar has defended the Indian talisman. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two Kolkata women rescued from brothel in Delhi

The women had been held captive in a house in the Yamuna Vihar area from where they somehow managed to escape. (Representational image)

T'gana bus tragedy: Death toll rises to 60; driver awarded best employee last month

Police and TSRTC officials said around 90 passengers were on the bus against seating capacity of 54 when it met with accident. (Photo: File)

Not only Jaitley, entire BJP must come clean on ties with Mallya: Yashwant Sinha

Sinha's remarks came soon after Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, said in London that he met the finance minister before leaving India last year. (Photo: File)

Oppn parties slam govt on Mallya-Jaitley meeting, demand probe

The Congress also said on its official Twitter handle that Mallya met Jaitley 'several times' before escaping the country to discuss a settlement plan. (Photo: File | PTI)

2 Noida cops suspended for not recognising UP police chief car

The officials -- a sub-inspector and a constable -- were from the Sector 39 police station and deployed at the Amrapali police check post when the incident took place around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham