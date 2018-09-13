search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala seeks Rs 4,700 Cr compensation from Centre for flood damage

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 6:39 pm IST
Kerala govt has sent memorandum to Home Ministry detailing loss of human life, properties, infrastructure and crops.
At least 488 people have died in Kerala due to the rains and flood this monsoon, which hit 14 districts of the state. (Photo: File | PTI)
 At least 488 people have died in Kerala due to the rains and flood this monsoon, which hit 14 districts of the state. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Thursday sought Rs 4,700 crore as compensation from the central government for the damage caused by the recent floods, termed as the worst in a century, officials said.

At least 488 people have died in Kerala due to the rains and flood this monsoon, which hit 14 districts of the state.

 

The Kerala government has sent a memorandum to the Home Ministry giving details about the loss of human life, properties, infrastructure and crops and sought about Rs 4,700 crore as compensation, a senior government official said.

In case of any natural calamity beyond the coping capacity of a state, the state government submits a detailed memorandum indicating sector-wise details of damage and requirement of funds for relief operations of immediate nature. Accordingly, the Kerala government sent the memorandum, the official said.

As per the existing guidelines, the central government will soon send an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) for on-the-spot assessment of damage and additional requirement of funds.

The IMCT report will be considered by the Sub-Committee of National Executive Committee (SC-NEC) headed by the Union home secretary in conformity with the norms and then by a high-level committee, chaired by the home minister for approving the quantum of additional assistance from the NDRF.

The financial mechanism to meet the rescue and relief expenditure during any notified disaster event is governed by guidelines on State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), another official said.

State Disaster Response Fund has been constituted in each state in which the Centre contributes 75 per cent for general category states and 90 per cent for special category states of hilly regions every year according to the award of the successive Finance Commissions.

According to the guidelines, the Centre provides its allocation to SDRF of each state in advance in two instalments. In case of any natural calamity, the state meets the expenditure of relief and rescue from the State Disaster Response Fund already available at its disposal.

On August 21, the central government had released Rs 600 crore to flood-hit Kerala as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Rs 500 crore) and Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Rs 100 crore) during their visits to the state.

This was in addition to Rs 562.45 crore already made available in State Disaster Relief Fund of the state.  

Tags: kerala government, kerala floods, home ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Should the budget midrange king worry?

Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Redmi Note 5 Pro offer tremendous value for money.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here are 32 types of Ganeshas, which one did you bring home?

Based on His form, Ganesh idols are of 32 types. (Photo: PTI)
 

RIP iPhone: Apple discontinues its flagships

The iPhone X was unveiled only last year and it went on sale in November 2017.
 

4 out of 10 women who commit suicide globally are from India: study

Gender discrimination in India was described as a leading factor (Photo: AFP)
 

10 foods that blasts away fat and boosts metabolism at work

Black coffee has a low caloric intake with a high energy expenditure and with caffeine being a stimulant, it assists within a fast-metabolic breakdown of foods. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE unveiled

For the first time, the GLE will even get a third row of seats as an option A week after the showcase of its first all-electric SUV, the EQC.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala HC expresses satisfaction over police probe into nun rape case

Kerala High Court posted the Kerala nun rape case for September 24. (Photo: File)

Kanpur: ATS arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist planning attack on Ganesh Chaturthi

Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh said that the arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist had plans to launch an attack on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot': PM Modi's mantra for party workers for 2019 polls

Addressing party workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies via the NaMo app, Prime Minister Modi said the BJP's biggest strength is its party workers. (Photo: File | ANI)

BJP, RSS ‘pressurised’ organisers to cancel Mamata Banerjee’s US visit, claims TMC

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had said, 'I wanted to go to Chicago. I could not go there because of an unholy conspiracy hatched by certain people. This incident has given me a lot of pain.' (Photo: File | PTI)

Not Mallya, seems Gandhis owned Kingfisher Airlines in proxy: BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Rahul Gandhi was on the backfoot in the case of Kingfisher Airlines and its promoter Vijay Mallya as well as the entire Gandhi family traveled on the airline and their travel was upgraded to business class for free. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham