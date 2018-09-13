search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala nun rape case: Ethics committee to examine MLA's 'prostitute' remark

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 6:45 pm IST
Independent MLA PC George recently stoked controversy after he called a nun, who accused the Bishop of alleged rape, a 'prostitute'.
Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said, 'If there is any complaint against any MLA, member or a minister inside or outside the Assembly, the ethics committee is bound to examine the matter and submit a report to the Speaker.' (Photo: ANI)
Trivandrum: Kerala legislative assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday said that the ethics committee will examine "prostitute" remark made by the assembly member PC George.

Talking to the media, Sreeramakrishnan said, "Kerala Legislative Assembly's ethics committee to examine the remarks made by Kerala MLA (Independent) P C George against the nun (who was allegedly raped by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal). If there is any complaint against any MLA, member or a minister inside or outside the Assembly, the ethics committee is bound to examine the matter and submit a report to the Speaker."

 

P C George, an Independent MLA from Poonjar constituency in the Kottayam district of Kerala state, recently stoked a controversy after he called a nun, who accused the Bishop of alleged rape, a "prostitute". He had said, "No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute. Twelve times she enjoyed it and the thirteenth time it is rape? Why didn't she complain the first time?"

Earlier, the National Commission of Women (NCW) condemned George's statement and summoned him on September 20.

Tags: kerala nun rape, bishop franco mulakkal, pc george, p sreeramakrishnan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




