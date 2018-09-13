search on deccanchronicle.com
Kanpur: ATS arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist planning attack on Ganesh Chaturthi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 13, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
The suspect named as Qamar Uj Zama was arrested on a tip-off from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh said that the arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist had plans to launch an attack on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Kanpur: Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Kanpur on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said that the arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist had plans to launch an attack on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Singh said that Qamar Uj Zama was active from April 2018 when he had first posted his pictures on Facebook with AK 47. He was a native of Assam.

"During questioning he told us that he had gone for training to Kashmir in April 2017. He is of Indian nationality and is a literate person," the DGP added.

