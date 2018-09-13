search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrasekhar Rao digs old cases against Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Sep 13, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Uttam warns not to spare officials who side with KCR to harass party leaders.
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Assembly elections, old cases have started haunting the Congress leaders. The State Government is revoking decades old cases against Congress leaders. After former MLA Jagga Reddy, now it is the turn of Congress MLA A Revanth Reddy and former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Jubilee Hills police has issued a notice to Congress MLA A. Mr Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, asking him to attend to the enquiry within 15 days. The charge against Revanth Reddy is that in 2002 he had sold seven plots of Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society with fake documents. The complaint was filed in 2002 and after 16 years, the TRS government had revoked this case.

 

In another incident, a case was registered against Congress former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and his brother Mr. Gandra Bhupal Reddy on Tuesday night by Warangal police under relevant sections of the Arms Act. A few days ago a case was filed against Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy after a woman accused him of sexual harassment.

It may be recalled that recently, the police arrested Mr Jagga Reddy in a passport fraud case. With the Pandora's Box being opened, the Congress leaders are lying in fear now wondering what other cases may be unearthed.

“A vindictive person should not be caretaker CM,” said Mr Jaipal Reddy, former Union Minister and AICC spokesperson. Mr. Reddy condemned the cases that were being registered against Congress leaders. Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy alleged that all these cases were politically motivated.

“Congress government won't spare officers,” said TPCC Chief Mr. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. He warned the officials that if cases were booked on Congress leaders on the directions of TRS Government, the Congress Government which would come to power in the next two months will not leave the officers and take action against them. He said that the TRS leaders who harass the Congress leaders and workers will also face action. TPCC Chief said that they were preparing the list of officials who were harassing Congress leaders and workers and action would be taken against them after coming to power.

He further said that in the 2004 fake passport case, in the FIR, Mr K Chandrasekhar Rao’s and Mr T Harish Rao’s names were there but Mr Jagga Reddy’s name did not figure in the complaint. He demanded the arrest of Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr Harish Rao in this case.

“Caretaker CM is targeting Congress leaders,” said Mr Revanth Reddy.

Mr Reddy alleged that the caretaker Chief Minister had started a political hunt. He said in the fake passport case Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr Harish Rao’s names were there but after coming to power The CM had removed his and Mr Harish Rao’s names. He alleged that Jagga Reddy’s name was included though he was not related in this case. He demanded that the Governor order a probe in the fake passport case with a sitting High Court Judge.

