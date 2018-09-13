Jagital bus accident: Victims’ kin still wait for relief

Neither had they given them some money as immediate relief so that the victims’ families could organise freezer boxes from nearby cities like Nizamabad and Karimnagar and Sircilla.

Jagital: Heart-rending scenes were seen in Shanivarampet village where family members kept the bodies of their kith and kin who died in Kondagattu bus accident on huge ice slabs and covered them with the rice husk bought with their own money as the state officials had not provided them with freezer boxes.

Neither had they given them some money as immediate relief so that the victims’ families could organise freezer boxes from nearby cities like Nizamabad and Karimnagar and Sircilla. Most of the victims of the bus accident were poor labourers and belonged to SC and BC communities.