search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagital bus accident: Victims’ kin still wait for relief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 13, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Most of the victims of the bus accident were poor labourers and belonged to SC and BC communities.
Neither had they given them some money as immediate relief so that the victims’ families could organise freezer boxes from nearby cities like Nizamabad and Karimnagar and Sircilla.
 Neither had they given them some money as immediate relief so that the victims’ families could organise freezer boxes from nearby cities like Nizamabad and Karimnagar and Sircilla.

Jagital: Heart-rending scenes were seen in Shanivarampet village where family members kept the bodies of their kith and kin who died in Kondagattu bus accident on huge ice slabs and covered them with the rice husk bought with their own money as the state officials had not provided them with freezer boxes.

Neither had they given them some money as immediate relief so that the victims’ families could organise freezer boxes from nearby cities like Nizamabad and Karimnagar and Sircilla. Most of the victims of the bus accident were poor labourers and belonged to SC and BC communities.

 

Tags: bus accident




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cancer to kill 10 mn in 2018 despite better prevention

The toll is rising as populations expand and grow older, and people in developing nations adopt unhealthy, high-risk lifestyles traditionally associated with richer economies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Hyderabad devotees go eco-friendly with sugarcane Ganpati

Mohan Raj, a member of the trust told ANI, that each year they try to do something new. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists cure skin melanoma of mice in trial, train body to stop tumours returning

Notably, when researchers tried to give cured mice the same cancer again they couldn't because the jab had immunised them against the tumours.
 

Apple's newest iPhone could have big screen, big price

Customers buy the iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Arjun Kapoor called ‘molester’ on Twitter, hits back with fitting and relevant reply

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in a song in ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.’
 

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad police launch cyber safety initiative

Students from various colleges were informed about the offences connected with social media and the precautions that must be taken while sharing information with strangers. (Representional Image)

Centre notifies rules to rein in pet shops

No person can operate a pet shop or carry on the business of trade in pet animals without a certificate of registration from the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Hyderabad: Include education in manifesto, parties told

They had promised to regulate school fees in the GHMC manifesto but then did nothing to fulfil it. Hyderabad schools charge the highest fees when compared to any other city in the country.

China plans bullet train to Kolkata via Bangladesh, Myanmar

The rail route was aimed at boosting trade flow in the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) corridor, Zhanwu said. (Representational Image)

Made ‘comprehensive settlement’ offer before Karnataka HC to pay off dues: Mallya

Vijay Mallya is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham