search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad: 18,000 cops deployed to oversee festivities

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ESL Narasimhan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people on eve of the festival.
Political parties performed Ganesh puja at their respective offices on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 Political parties performed Ganesh puja at their respective offices on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: As many as 18,000 policemen were deployed for Ganesh Chaturthi and subsequent immersion after ten days in Hyderabad, police said Thursday.

According to city police commissioner Anjani Kumar, the police have received about 12,500 requests from various organisations and individuals for erecting Ganesh idols across the city.

 

"We have deployed 15,000 policemen for the security supervision during Ganesh Chaviti. Our officers will ensure that every pandal has security personnel. We seek cooperation from the Ganesh pandal organisers also," Kumar told PTI.

"We asked for two companies of central forces (RAF and CRPF) for the purpose. We have drawn about 3,000 policemen from other districts as well," he said.

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi chief Bhagwantha Rao said this year the Ganesh idol set up at Khairatabad is 57 ft tall and it is the tallest of all in the state.

Rao said the 11-day festivities will end on September 23 and all the idols will proceed for immersion.

Meanwhile, political parties performed Ganesh puja at their respective offices.

Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ESL Narasimhan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people on the eve of the festival.

"The Lord Ganesh may lead all the people of Telangana on the path of progress, happiness, peace and prosperity," KCR said in a statement. 

Tags: ganesh chaturthi in hyderabad, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, ganpati celebrations in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ultra runner stopped to breastfeed during 170km long mountain trail race

Great-Britain's trail runner Sophie Power breastfeeds her three months old baby Cormac. (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR in India will be ridiculously priced

The iPhone XS starts at a massive Rs 99,900 for just the 64GB model.
 

Sri Reddy makes sensational claim against Sachin Tendulkar, gets brutally roasted

After targeting many renowned celebrities on social media, making some serious claims against them, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has become Reddy's latest victim. (Photo: PTI)
 

8 upcoming Hyundai cars: New Santro, Carlino, Creta, Grand i10 and more

Hyundai is planning a major overhaul of its current model line-up for the Indian market in the next three years.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Special 580 kg laddu transported to Hyderabad for the occasion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Special 580 kg laddu transported to Hyderabad for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Virat Kohli's press conference row with journalist

While the incident has caused a stir on social media, raising questions about Kohli’s attitude, Sunil Gavaskar has defended the Indian talisman. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamala Mill Fire: Judicial panel recommends action against owners, govt officials

The three-member committee headed by Justice Arvind V Savant, former Chief Justice, High Court of Kerala submitted its report and recommendations before Bombay High Court on Monday. (File | ANI)

Mayawati ruffles Congress' feathers by blaming UPA govt for fuel price rise

A senior Congress leader said her views on the topic needs to be viewed as her bargaining tactics for more seats in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Two Kolkata women rescued from brothel in Delhi

The women had been held captive in a house in the Yamuna Vihar area from where they somehow managed to escape. (Representational image)

T'gana bus tragedy: Death toll rises to 60; driver awarded best employee last month

Police and TSRTC officials said around 90 passengers were on the bus against seating capacity of 54 when it met with accident. (Photo: File)

Not only Jaitley, entire BJP must come clean on ties with Mallya: Yashwant Sinha

Sinha's remarks came soon after Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, said in London that he met the finance minister before leaving India last year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham