In video, former DMK corporator repeatedly kicks woman at salon in Tamil Nadu

In video, former DMK corporator Selvakumar is seen repeatedly kicking one woman, while the other three try to stop him. (Screengrab | ANI)

Chennai: In a shocking video footage, former DMK corporator Selvakumar was seen repeatedly kicking a woman inside a beauty salon in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur.

The CCTV footage of the incident that took place on May 25 has since gone viral on social media.

CCTV footage shows Selvakumar standing among a group of four women. He is seen repeatedly kicking one woman, while the other three try to stop him. The woman is heard moaning in pain.

Former DMK Corporator Selvakumar hits a woman at a beauty salon in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur. The incident took place on 25th May' 18. He has been arrested by the police and has been suspended from primary membership of the party (Source: CCTV footage)

Soon after the incident came to light, Selvakumar was suspended from the party’s primary membership. Police have arrested him for his horrendous act.

Police is questioning Selvakumar. The reason behind the former corporator’s action and his link with the woman are yet to be known.