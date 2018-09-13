search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Family of rape victim Kerala nun threatened, offered money to drop case: Lawyer

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 7:00 pm IST
Public prosecutor, however, stated that 'round the clock security has been provided to the victim since July 2018 at St Francis Convent.'
Kerala High Court observed that the investigation by the probe team in the case is satisfactory and hence it doesn't need to be handed over to CBI. (Photo: File)
 Kerala High Court observed that the investigation by the probe team in the case is satisfactory and hence it doesn't need to be handed over to CBI. (Photo: File)

Kochi: The family of the nun from Kerala, who has accused Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, of allegedly raping her on several occasions between 2014 and 2016, was threatened and offered money to take the case back, said the nun's counsel Sandhya Raju in the Kerala High Court on Thursday.

"Money was offered to the members of the family and they are also being threatened by the accused side," Raju said before the High Court.

 

The public prosecutor, however, stated that "round the clock security has been provided to the victim since July 2018 at St Francis Convent."

Also Read: Kerala HC expresses satisfaction over police probe into nun rape case

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police submitted a sealed affidavit before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar.

Earlier on Thursday, the court heard two petitions - one by V Rajendran, who sought for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter and the other by George Vattakulam, who demanded the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal.

The High Court observed that the investigation by the probe team in the case is satisfactory and hence it doesn't need to be handed over to CBI.

The Jalandhar Bishop had earlier refuted the allegations against him and accused "anti-church elements" of falsely implicating him in the case.

Tags: kerala nun rape case, bishop franco mulakkal
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bappa comes home in taxis and cars

The 10-day long Ganesh festival began Thursday and ends with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the final day. (Photo: AP)
 

Sonam says Anand tried to hook her up with friend, answers queries on sex life

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s wedding was all over for almost a week in May.
 

Dad 'high on drugs' shoots and kills his six-month-old baby as wife refused him sex

A 22. gauge pistol was found tucked down the back of a sofa in the family’s living room, along with several rounds of ammunition. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Should the budget midrange king worry?

Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Redmi Note 5 Pro offer tremendous value for money.
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here are 32 types of Ganeshas, which one did you bring home?

Based on His form, Ganesh idols are of 32 types. (Photo: PTI)
 

RIP iPhone: Apple discontinues its flagships

The iPhone X was unveiled only last year and it went on sale in November 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala nun rape case: Ethics committee to examine MLA's 'prostitute' remark

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said, 'If there is any complaint against any MLA, member or a minister inside or outside the Assembly, the ethics committee is bound to examine the matter and submit a report to the Speaker.' (Photo: ANI)

Kerala seeks Rs 4,700 Cr compensation from Centre for flood damage

At least 488 people have died in Kerala due to the rains and flood this monsoon, which hit 14 districts of the state. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kerala HC expresses satisfaction over police probe into nun rape case

Kerala High Court posted the Kerala nun rape case for September 24. (Photo: File)

Kanpur: ATS arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist planning attack on Ganesh Chaturthi

Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh said that the arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist had plans to launch an attack on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot': PM Modi's mantra for party workers for 2019 polls

Addressing party workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies via the NaMo app, Prime Minister Modi said the BJP's biggest strength is its party workers. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham