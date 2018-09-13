search on deccanchronicle.com
Family of 3 end life in Ahmedabad, man mentions 'black magic' in suicide note

Kunal Trivedi, his wife Kavita Trivedi and their daughter Shrin Trivedi were found to have hanged themselves at their house, police said.
The family attributed Kunal's drinking habit also to black magic. (Representational Image)
Ahmedabad: Three members of a family allegedly ended their lives in city's Naroda locality Wednesday, with a purported suicide note saying one of them was under the influence of "black magic". 

Kunal Trivedi (50), his wife Kavita Trivedi (45) and their daughter Shrin Trivedi (16) were found to have hanged themselves at their house, a Naroda police station official said. 

 

"We recovered a suicide note, which appears to be penned by Kunal Trivedi, saying he was under the influence of black magic," inspector H B Vaghela said, adding that the note has been sent to the forensic laboratory to verify the handwriting. 

The note also said that the family was not facing any financial strain, in fact, Kunal Trivedi had lent Rs 14.5 lakh to some persons in Madhya Pradesh, inspector Vaghela added. 

The note further said that he (Kunal) told his family members that he was under the spell of black magic, but they did not believe him and instead attributed his problems to his alcohol habit. 

Even his drinking was due to the influence of black magic, Kunal purportedly said in the note. The case was being probed from various angles, inspector Vaghela said. 

