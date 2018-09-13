search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Counting for DUSU polls suspended due to 'faulty EVMs'

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Following objections by students and parties, election officials decided to suspend the counting. 
Students raise slogans as they campaign during Delhi University elections, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 Students raise slogans as they campaign during Delhi University elections, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The counting for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections was suspended midway Thursday due to "faulty EVMs and the students' uproar over it", a university official said.

The counting was initially stopped for an hour when there were allegations of faulty EVMs, however, following objections by students the election officials decided to suspend the counting. 

 

"We had proposed rectification of the faulty EVMs and resumption of the counting but the students were not ready for it. It was decided to suspend counting. A fresh date for the counting will be announced soon," an election officer for DUSU polls said. 

In the initial trends, Congress-backed NSUI was leading for the president post, while BJP-affiliated ABVP was leading for the vice president's post. 

Amid heavy police presence and some last-minute wooing of voters, DUSU polls were held on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 44.46 per cent. 

Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges. There are as many as 23 candidates in the fray. 

Tags: dusu poll results, faulty evms
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Should the budget midrange king worry?

Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Redmi Note 5 Pro offer tremendous value for money.
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE unveiled

For the first time, the GLE will even get a third row of seats as an option A week after the showcase of its first all-electric SUV, the EQC.
 

Three people die of breast cancer having caught it from same organ donor

Within six years of the woman's organs being transplanted, four of the five recipients had died as a result. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Guy emails 246 women to find girl he met at a bar

Guy emails 246 women to find girl he met at a bar. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Positive comments on Instagram may also make people dissatisfied with their looks

This study comes after the discovery that a lot of young women face deficiency of vital nutrients due to trendy diets (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Grandmother of 8 is pregnant with quadruplets after IVF treatment in Cyprus

Britten spent £7,000 of her mother’s inheritance on the miracle fertility treatment in Cyprus to ensure that she conceived given her age. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaitley 'lying', Cong leader saw Mallya 'talking discreetly' to FM: Rahul Gandhi

Further alleging “collusion” between Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya, Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded resignation of the Finance Minister. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotees throng pandals across Maharashtra

Ganesha Idol at Lalbaughcha Raja in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

CRPF jawan injured during search operation in Jammu, encounter underway

Security forces have begun a search operation. (Representational image | PTI)

Search operations continue in J&K for terrorists who opened fire at forest guard

The area has been cordoned off. (Representational image)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 18,000 cops deployed in Hyderabad to oversee festivities

Political parties performed Ganesh puja at their respective offices on Thursday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham