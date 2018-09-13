search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ plays out in real in Madhya Pradesh

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 4:42 pm IST
Nancy decided to leave her in-laws' residence and come back to her parents' house after she was forced to defecate in open.
Nancy married Jeetendra in April this year. However, after staying at his residence for some time she decided to come back to her parents' house. (Photo: ANI)
 Nancy married Jeetendra in April this year. However, after staying at his residence for some time she decided to come back to her parents' house. (Photo: ANI)

Shivapuri: In Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', Jaya left her husband Keshav's house due to unavailability of a toilet. A similar incident has come up in real life in Madhya Pradesh's Shivapuri district where a woman named Nancy decided to leave her in-laws' house after she was forced to defecate in open.

Nancy married Jeetendra in April this year. However, after staying at his residence for some time she decided to come back to her parents' house.

 

"Since there is no washroom at my husband's house, I was forced to defecate in the open. Hence, I decided to come back to my home. I have informed them that I am not willing to come back unless they build a washroom in their house. My husband has agreed to do the same," Nancy said.

The couple's newly-married life got into turmoil after they were apparently forced to take up the matter to a Pariwar Paramarsh Kendra.

"At the Kendra, my wife said that she will only come to my house when I will get a washroom constructed for her. However, currently, our financial condition is not that good. But I will try my best to do what she has asked for," Jeetendra said.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', which released in August last year, did well both critically and commercially.

Tags: toilet: ek prem katha, open defecation, madhya pradesh, shivapuri
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Shivapuri




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RIP iPhone: Apple discontinues its flagships

The iPhone X was unveiled only last year and it went on sale in November 2017.
 

4 out of 10 women who commit suicide globally are from India: study

Gender discrimination in India was described as a leading factor (Photo: AFP)
 

10 foods that blasts away fat and boosts metabolism at work

Black coffee has a low caloric intake with a high energy expenditure and with caffeine being a stimulant, it assists within a fast-metabolic breakdown of foods. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Should the budget midrange king worry?

Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Redmi Note 5 Pro offer tremendous value for money.
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE unveiled

For the first time, the GLE will even get a third row of seats as an option A week after the showcase of its first all-electric SUV, the EQC.
 

Three people die of breast cancer having caught it from same organ donor

Within six years of the woman's organs being transplanted, four of the five recipients had died as a result. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Saridon, 327 other combination drugs banned by govt to avoid health risk

Painkiller Saridon and skin cream Panderm are among the roughly 6,000 brands whose manufacture, sale and distribution have been immediately banned. (Representational Image)

In video, former DMK corporator repeatedly kicks woman at salon in Tamil Nadu

In video, former DMK corporator Selvakumar is seen repeatedly kicking one woman, while the other three try to stop him. (Screengrab | ANI)

J&K: Encounter underway in Baramulla, two terrorists killed

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces this morning in Arampora area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district after intelligence input about presence of militants in the area, a police official said. (Representational image | AFP)

Counting for DUSU polls suspended due to 'faulty EVMs'

Students raise slogans as they campaign during Delhi University elections, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Jaitley 'lying', Cong leader saw Mallya 'talking discreetly' to FM: Rahul Gandhi

Further alleging “collusion” between Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya, Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded resignation of the Finance Minister. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham