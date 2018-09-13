search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

2 Noida cops suspended for not recognising UP police chief car

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 9:16 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 9:16 am IST
DGP OP Singh was on his way to attend a meeting in New Delhi when he happened to cross the city.
The officials -- a sub-inspector and a constable -- were from the Sector 39 police station and deployed at the Amrapali police check post when the incident took place around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma said. (Representational Image)
 The officials -- a sub-inspector and a constable -- were from the Sector 39 police station and deployed at the Amrapali police check post when the incident took place around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma said. (Representational Image)

Noida: Two police officials in Noida were suspended for alleged indiscipline after they apparently failed to recognise a vehicle of the Uttar Pradesh police chief on Wednesday, officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh was on his way to attend a meeting in New Delhi when he happened to cross the city, according to a senior Gautam Budh Nagar police official.

 

The officials -- a sub-inspector and a constable -- were from the Sector 39 police station and deployed at the Amrapali police check post when the incident took place around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma said.

"The SI and the constable were not wearing their caps, which were kept in their gypsy, while they were on duty. They had failed to recognise the vehicle of the DGP and their approach was very casual during the episode. So they have been suspended for indiscipline," the SSP told PTI.

Dismissing the reports that the SI and the constable had argued with the DGP, Sharma clarified that the two had recognised the police chief after reaching near the vehicle.

OP Singh, who has previously served in various organisations including the SPG (PM Security) and headed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central Industrial Security force (CISF), was appointed as the UP DGP on January 1 this year.

Tags: amrapali police check post, police officials suspended, uttar pradesh police, ndrf, cisf
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10-year-old miraculously survives after kebab skewer impaled his skull

He was attacked by a swarm of wasps and fell from a tree house (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone XR in 2 minutes: All you need to know

The biggest difference between the XR and the XS is the display — instead of an OLED panel, the XR is relying on an LCD panel.
 

Cancer to kill 10 mn in 2018 despite better prevention

The toll is rising as populations expand and grow older, and people in developing nations adopt unhealthy, high-risk lifestyles traditionally associated with richer economies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Hyderabad devotees go eco-friendly with sugarcane Ganpati

Mohan Raj, a member of the trust told ANI, that each year they try to do something new. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists cure skin melanoma of mice in trial, train body to stop tumours returning

Notably, when researchers tried to give cured mice the same cancer again they couldn't because the jab had immunised them against the tumours.
 

Apple's newest iPhone could have big screen, big price

Customers buy the iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reports of Mamata Banerjee being denied permission to visit Chicago not true: MEA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was to visit Chicago to attend the world Hindu conference. (Photo: File)

Students shouldn't watch film on 'illiterate' PM Modi: Sanjay Nirupam

'Children and people do not know how many degrees the prime minister holds,' Nirupam said. (Photo: File)

Sell Amrapali Group's commercial properties, SC directs Tribunal

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit also directed that the documents and details including bank accounts, balance sheets of all 46 companies including Jotindra Steel since 2008 should be given to the forensic auditors. (Photo: File)

Nothing to be sad about: Damodar Rout after expulsion from BJD

Rout also said that he was not aware of the reasons for his expulsion from the party. (Photo: Facebook)

Family of 3 end life in Ahmedabad, man mentions 'black magic' in suicide note

The family attributed Kunal's drinking habit also to black magic. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham