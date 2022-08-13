  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2022 Youth deposes before ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Youth deposes before Agneepath probe panel; jumps into Godavari river

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 12:48 am IST
P. Mahesh, who allegedly participated in the anti-Agnipath stir at the Secunderabad railway station, died by suicide at Basar reportedly on August 9. — Representational image/DC
 P. Mahesh, who allegedly participated in the anti-Agnipath stir at the Secunderabad railway station, died by suicide at Basar reportedly on August 9. — Representational image/DC

ADILABAD: P. Mahesh, who allegedly participated in the anti-Agnipath stir at the Secunderabad railway station, died by suicide at Basar reportedly on August 9. His body was found near the pushkar ghats in the temple town on Sunday evening.

It is learnt that Secunderabad railway police asked him to meet the investigators on August 3. He went to Secunderabad.

On August 9, the 24-year-old Mahesh, a native of Beltharoda village in Tanoor mandal of Nirmal district, sent a GPS message sharing his location with his brother stating that he was near Godavari bridge at Basar and thinking of suicide and then he disappeared.

Following this, Mahesh’s parents lodged a missing complaint and said that Mahesh was preparing for competitive exams and Army recruitment.

Mahesh’s father Venkatesh in his police complaint stated that Mahesh was present at the Secunderabad railway station when it was being ransacked and was afraid that he would be arrested.

...
Tags: anti-agnipath protests, basar, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

The residents of Narsingapur village in Dichpally mandal of Nizamabad district perform puja to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. — DC Image

Rudram villagers unfurl Tricolour 365 days a year

Palvai Shravanti — Facebook

My father and I sacrificed a lot: Palvai Sravanti

Police said that the nurse alleged that Dr Sandeep Bharadwaj, a resident of Narayanguda, had proposed marriage to her, following which they started becoming close. (Representational Image/ DC)

Nurse accuses doctor of rape

Local farmers have been pleading with the state government to implement the Pranahita Chevella project so that the floods could be controlled and the farmer's crops will be saved during the monsoon. — Representational Image/DC

River Pranahita’s backwaters inundate standing crops on 20,000 acres in two districts



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with JDU National President Lalan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

SC asks Centre to mull over freebie regulation

Supreme Court (PTI)

Munawar Faruqui's proposed show raises political heat in Hyderabad

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui faced ire of Hindu groups after he was accused of making dispagaring remarks against Hindu gods. (Twitter)

China to allow students from India to return

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin answers a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on August 8, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->