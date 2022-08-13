Youth deposes before Agneepath probe panel; jumps into Godavari river

P. Mahesh, who allegedly participated in the anti-Agnipath stir at the Secunderabad railway station, died by suicide at Basar reportedly on August 9. — Representational image/DC

ADILABAD: P. Mahesh, who allegedly participated in the anti-Agnipath stir at the Secunderabad railway station, died by suicide at Basar reportedly on August 9. His body was found near the pushkar ghats in the temple town on Sunday evening.

It is learnt that Secunderabad railway police asked him to meet the investigators on August 3. He went to Secunderabad.

On August 9, the 24-year-old Mahesh, a native of Beltharoda village in Tanoor mandal of Nirmal district, sent a GPS message sharing his location with his brother stating that he was near Godavari bridge at Basar and thinking of suicide and then he disappeared.

Following this, Mahesh’s parents lodged a missing complaint and said that Mahesh was preparing for competitive exams and Army recruitment.

Mahesh’s father Venkatesh in his police complaint stated that Mahesh was present at the Secunderabad railway station when it was being ransacked and was afraid that he would be arrested.