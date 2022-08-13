  
Nation, Current Affairs

Women drivers on the rise in Visakhapatnam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Aug 13, 2022, 11:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 11:21 pm IST
 The number of women drivers has increased significantly in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Vizag. (Representational Photo: DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the whole of India is celebrating Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of independence, women of Visakhapatnam are enjoying their freedom by driving motor vehicles without any barriers or boundaries.

The number of women drivers has increased significantly in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Vizag. Most of the women, who are driving cars and riding motorcycles, are software employees, teachers, students and bank employees. Even housewives are being seen on city roads, sometimes also with their children.

According to statistics released by AP transport department, nearly 8,000 motor vehicles have been registered in the names of women since January this year, 11,815 in 2021 and 8,215 in 2020. Similarly, till now, 6,700 women have obtained driving licenses for cars, the number being 9,568 in 2021 and 7,686 in 2020. The number of women with two-wheeler driving licenses is also increasing every year. Total 15,000 licenses have been issued this year so far, while 23,354 got licenses in 2021 and 21,330 in 2020.

Visakhapatnam deputy transport commissioner Raja Ratnam said the trend of women driving vehicles has been increasing over past few years. “However, compared to other cities like Vijayawada and towns in the state, the trend is higher in Vizag because of its cosmopolitan culture and the need for a car or two-wheeler for every citizen. We can say that about 30–40 per cent of those applying for driving licenses in Visakhapatnam are women,” Ratnam told Deccan Chronicle.

Another transport official said that women should be encouraged to come forward and drive. They gain confidence by learning to drive.

They thus will not have to depend on others for their daily commute.
Nowadays, women are also coming forward to drive auto rickshaws and trucks in the city for their livelihood. During his recent visit of Vizag to launch Vahana Mitra scheme, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met a woman auto driver, who confidently interacted with the CM.

Tags: women drivers, driving licenses, motor vehicles, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


