Internet facility to be given to all government schools in AP, says CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy checks school uniforms at the review meeting on Education Department at the camp office on Friday, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar is also seen. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT).
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy checks school uniforms at the review meeting on Education Department at the camp office on Friday, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar is also seen. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT).

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Friday that the internet facility will be provided to all government schools in the state. At a review meeting on Education here, he also asked officials to appoint special officers for maintenance of state schools.

Jagan asked officials to start the tender process and procure tabs for distribution to the students of Class VIII in the government schools. They must also work towards the digitization of education with the help of modern technology.

The CM asked the officials to prepare SoPs for the revamped schools under the Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu. “Give a special officer the responsibility for these and all schools should have the internet facility. The guidelines should be ready before the next review meeting,” he said.

Jagan said he had personally supervised the quality of the uniform clothes. Preparations should start for distribution of kits in April under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, he said.

The chief minister said tenders should be finalised for distribution of Tabs and order should be placed immediately.

Jagan also reviewed the digitization of class rooms and said that an action plan should be prepared for the setting up of smart TVs and interactive TVs in every classroom. There should not be any shortage of school text books and the content should be available to all in a liberal manner. For this purpose, they can be converted into PDF files, he said.

Orders should be taken in advance from private schools based on their requirements and supply can be done accordingly.

As for the safety and protection of girl students, the CM said awareness should be created about safety, protection and health issues among girl students in schools by ANMs and Woman Police from Village Secretariats. The interaction sessions should be more frequent.

The chief minister said a lady teacher should take care of the counseling vis-a-vis the problems being faced by girl students.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, school education SCS Rajasekhar, school education commissioner Suresh Kumar, government adviser A Murali, women and child welfare department chief secretary AR Anuradha, women development and child welfare director A Siri, MDM director Divan, mines director Venkat Reddy and other officials participated in the meeting.

...
Kunavaram village inundated with flood water as river Godavari is in spate, in ASR district on Friday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

