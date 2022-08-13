Govt to ensure timely upkeep of medical equipment: Harish

HYDERABAD: Health minister T. Harish Rao announced on Saturday that the government would implement a policy for timely maintenance and repair of medical equipment in government hospitals, to bring it on par with private hospitals and to prevent delays in treatments of patients.

The minister said the government would start implementation of the programme management unit (PMU) from Saturday onwards. He said equipment in government hospitals would be repaired within hours, like in private hospitals. A sum of Rs 17 crore has been allocated for the policy.

The minister also said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had allocated Rs 500 crore for purchasing medicines, of which Rs 100 crore would be available with the superintendents of hospitals.