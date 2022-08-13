  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2022 Govt to ensure timel ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt to ensure timely upkeep of medical equipment: Harish

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
A file photo of Health minister T. Harish Rao interacting with medical staff. (Photo:DC)
 A file photo of Health minister T. Harish Rao interacting with medical staff. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Health minister T. Harish Rao announced on Saturday that the government would implement a policy for timely maintenance and repair of medical equipment in government hospitals, to bring it on par with private hospitals and to prevent delays in treatments of patients.

The minister said the government would start implementation of the programme management unit (PMU) from Saturday onwards. He said equipment in government hospitals would be repaired within hours, like in private hospitals. A sum of Rs 17 crore has been allocated for the policy.

The minister also said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had allocated Rs 500 crore for purchasing medicines, of which Rs 100 crore would be available with the superintendents of hospitals.

...
Tags: medical equipment, government hospitals, telangana news, health minister t. harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The video of Minister Srinivas Goud firing into the air went viral on social media. (By Arrangement)

Opposition slams Goud over gun firing

Since it was learnt that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had approved the construction of the two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar, the move had caused great anguish among the people living in areas in and around Chennai as they depended on the river’s flows for drinking water and to a small extent for irrigation, Stalin said. — PTI

Stalin tells Jagan to drop plans on dams

Viral fevers are high among adults in Adilabad compared to other districts. People are demanding proper chlorination and removal of garbage dumps from all stretches. (Representational Photo/AP)

First swine flu positive case reported from Adilabad

People walk in a rally ahead of India's Independence Day in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP)

Hyderabad awash with Tricolor on rooftops



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RSS changes profile pictures of its social media accounts to national flag

The RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, has been criticised by the Congress and other Opposition parties over its stand on the national flag. (Twitter)

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with JDU National President Lalan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

SC asks Centre to mull over freebie regulation

Supreme Court (PTI)

Munawar Faruqui's proposed show raises political heat in Hyderabad

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui faced ire of Hindu groups after he was accused of making dispagaring remarks against Hindu gods. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->