GHMC takes out ‘Freedom Rally’

Srinivas Yadav said the state government was organising Vajrotsava programmes on a grand scale to infuse the spirit of freedom among citizens. Vijayalakshmi said according to the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Vajrotsava celebrations were being organised in a grand manner. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: As part of Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu celebrations, a Freedom Rally was organised by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from its headquarters to the Vivekananda Statue, Tank Bund on Saturday.

Staff of GHMC’s sanitation wing, entomology, DRF teams, senior officers, members of Self Help Groups, National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Bharat Scouts and Guides and police department personnel held national flags and raised patriotic slogans.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and other senior officials inaugurated the rally. They paid tribute to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during the Freedom Rally, and later released tricolour balloons and sang the national anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said the state government was organising Vajrotsava programmes on a grand scale to infuse the spirit of freedom among citizens. Vijayalakshmi said according to the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Vajrotsava celebrations were being organised in a grand manner.

On the occasion, chairman of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam state committee and Rajya Sabha member K. Keshav Rao said celebrations were being organised from August 8 to 22 and they were getting good response.