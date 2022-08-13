  
Flood level of Godavari remains steady

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Kunavaram village inundated with flood water as river Godavari is in spate, in ASR district on Friday. (Photo: By Arrangement)
 Kunavaram village inundated with flood water as river Godavari is in spate, in ASR district on Friday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

KAKINADA: As the flood level of River Godavari at Dowleswaram has remained steady till Friday evening, the second level warning continues to remain in force. Water resource officials discharged 14,76,919 causes of excess waters into Bay of Bengal, with the flow continuing to remain same from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Low-lying areas and islet villages of Konaseema district have submerged. People are having to pass through waist deep waters to reach their destinations. Water is flowing over the causeways at Mukteswaram, Appanapalli and Kanakayalanka.

Officials have arranged boats at Appanapalli, though no such arrangement has been made at Mukteswaram and Vedurubidium. Islet villages like Nagullanka, Arigirelavaripeta, Ganti Pedapudilanka, Udumidilanka have got inundated. No transport facilities are available. People are commuting to lanka villages using boats.

Flood waters have submerged villages of the merged Kunavaram mandal. Water is flowing over the Kunavaram Bridge. Kunavaram Main Road, bus station and Kunavaram-Bhadrachalam main road have got submerged.

A breach has developed near the power project at Angururu in Devipatnam. Project officials have temporarily arrested the breach by laying sandbags.

Polavaram project-affected families of Chinturu are continuing their protests since Thursday. They again took Jala Deeksha at Sabari Vaddu on Friday. People of Chatti village started relay fast on the road demanding that the government settle their R&R packages and construct rehabilitation colonies for them on a war footing.

Deeksha has been observed in V.R. Puram mandal, Gannavaram in Yetapaka mandal, Ramavaram and other villages. Protestors are demanding that all villages be included in the 41.5 contour without specifying other contours like 43 or 45. They maintain that Polavaram Project has become a bane for them.

People of Gannavaram in Yetapaka mandal have requested authorities to provide mosquito coils and tarpaulins for their tents.

