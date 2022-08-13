  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2022 Five TS cops get Uni ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Five TS cops get Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2022, 7:00 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 7:00 am IST
Prathapagiri Venkataramana, DSP Vigilance, TSSPDCL, Ranga Reddy district; Rudravaram Gandla Siva Maruthi, ACP Asifnagar, Hyderabad; Anji Reddy Bujoor, station house officer, LB Nagar, Rachakonda; Ashala Gangaram, ACP Balanagar, Cyberabad; and Raghu Veggalam, DSP Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district.
 Prathapagiri Venkataramana, DSP Vigilance, TSSPDCL, Ranga Reddy district; Rudravaram Gandla Siva Maruthi, ACP Asifnagar, Hyderabad; Anji Reddy Bujoor, station house officer, LB Nagar, Rachakonda; Ashala Gangaram, ACP Balanagar, Cyberabad; and Raghu Veggalam, DSP Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district.

Hyderabad: Five police personnel from the state were awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2022. They are among the 151 police personnel awarded the medal nationwide.

The medal winners from the state were:

Prathapagiri Venkataramana, DSP Vigilance, TSSPDCL, Ranga Reddy district; Rudravaram Gandla Siva Maruthi, ACP Asifnagar, Hyderabad; Anji Reddy Bujoor, station house officer, LB Nagar, Rachakonda; Ashala Gangaram, ACP Balanagar, Cyberabad; and Raghu Veggalam, DSP Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district.

These officials were recognised for their investigation into separate cases of sexual assault on minors and also a murder of a migrant worker from Odisha.

The medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise excellence in investigation.

The medal winners said that while they felt honoured. ensuring justice to the victims in court had given them more satisfaction. In all these cases, medical, technical and scientific evidence gathered by the officers help establish the guilt of the accused in court, resulting in their conviction.

Venkataramana, while working as inspector, Tukaramgate, Hyderabad, investigated the case of Botla Mallikarjun, a Home Guard working with city police. He had raped a physically challenged girl several times which led to her becoming pregnant. The court had sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 30 years and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court also directed the government to pay a compensation of `7 lakh to the victim. This case was disposed of in 78 days of filing the chargesheet. It was also the time an accused in a rape case was sentenced to 30 years in jail.

Siva Maruthi investigated the case of sexual assault on a minor girl at Langer Houz in 2019. When the victim resisted the assault, the accused tortured her resulting in fractures to both her shoulders. The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment till his death and awarded `7 lakh compensation to the victim.

Anji Reddy, when posted at Medipally, Rachakonda commissionerate, arrested an Odisha native worker who killed his friend, another migrant worker, in 2020. The duo quarrelled over a petty financial issue and the accused fled to Odisha after the murder. The accused was awarded life imprisonment in 2021.

Gangaram, who when posted at Abids, Hyderabad, investigated the case of a minor girl raped in 2018. The accused was awarded imprisonment for 20 years.

Raghu Veggalam, then ACP Armoor, Nizamabad, secured 20-year jail in a case where a 16-year-old girl was raped and became pregnant as a result. The victim's family migrated to Armoor from Patancheru near Hyderabad and were working as daily labourers, when the accused trapped her in year 2020.

The medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise excellence in investigation.

...
Tags: minor sexual assault, telangana news, union home minister’s medal for excellence
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 13 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Since ‘untouchability’ in any form had been banned by the Constitution, preventing or intimidating any people’s representative from discharging their official duties was a crime punishable under the law, Iraianbu said in his letter to the district collectors who have been instructed to submit reports, one by the evening of August 14 and the other by August 17 on the action taken to ensure that flag hoisting was done by the right persons. — AP

Prevent ‘untouchability’ in flag hoisting with police help

Since salt pan workers normally suffer during the months of October to December every year due to non-production of salt, the government has come up with the scheme to pay them an assistance of Rs 5000 to enable them tide over the financial crisis they face due to lack of work. — PTI

Stalin launches government’s own brand of salt

Muslims who came for the Friday prayers in the iconic and historical mosques in Guntur and Krishna districts waved the national flag while chanting national slogans in a show of patriotism, by conducting the rallies. — DC Image

National flags waved at rallies in ancient mosques and churches in Andhra Pradesh

Commenting on the wedding spree in Tirumala, a senior TTD official said the hill town has been an ideal location for couples wishing to enter into wedlock. Even celebrities like film stars, children of business personalities, and popular politicians come to Tirumala for performing marriages. — Representational Image/DC

Record rush of wedding in Tirumala hill town



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with JDU National President Lalan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

SC asks Centre to mull over freebie regulation

Supreme Court (PTI)

Munawar Faruqui's proposed show raises political heat in Hyderabad

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui faced ire of Hindu groups after he was accused of making dispagaring remarks against Hindu gods. (Twitter)

China to allow students from India to return

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin answers a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on August 8, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->