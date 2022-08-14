  
Nation, Current Affairs

Dhoolpet residents urge government for an image makeover

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Aug 14, 2022, 2:22 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2022, 2:22 am IST
Satnarayan Singh, who was into gudamba making from his childhood, has since been selling Ganesh idols. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: Dhoolpet residents, while joyous about the 75 years of independence have sought one fundamental change of image. They have urged the government to give it a new-look so that the gudamba tag is removed once and for all.

The area has earned notoriety because of illicit liquor manufacturing units operating in houses. However, this has gradually worn-out following rehabilitation. But, in hindsight, they state that having stopped the ‘business’ most of them have been pushed to penury.
Among other milestones Dhoolpet is popular for the sale of Rakhis, Ganesh idols, and kites.

According to 56-year-old Satnarayan Singh, who was into gudamba making from his childhood, and has since been selling Ganesh idols, said that “Azadi means seeing the national flag atop my house. Now that we have given up the illicit business, the government should come forward and rehabilitate us. We urge the government to convert this place into a market for festivals. It will earn us a good name and also a better livelihood.”

Nitin Singh, whose family was into gudamba business, said “the locals were jubilant while hoisting the tricolour on their houses. Most of the people are unemployed. The government should bail them out of the financial crisis.”

 

Tags: dhoolpet, gudamba
Location: India, Telangana


