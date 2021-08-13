TS writes to KRMB against over-reach by AP to divert Srisailam water

AP is acting contrary to the spirit of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I (KWDT-I). While drawing excess water from Tungabhadra dam, it has made additional arrangements to draw water from the Srisailam reservoir. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has complained to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) against “unauthorized” projects being taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government to divert Srisailam water out of Krishna basin.

The TS government urged KRMB to restrain AP from diverting water from the foreshore of the Srisailam reservoir through three unauthorized projects to KC Canal. State Irrigation department engineer-in-chief (general), C Muralidhar, dashed off a letter to the KRMB chairman on Thursday to this effect.

He contended that the KC Canal lift irrigation scheme at Muchumarri, the link canal connecting HNSS LIS at Malyala with KC Canal and the escape channel from Banakacherla cross regulator for feeding the KC Canal ayacut were illegal.

Muralidhar brought to the notice of KRMB that AP can draw only 39tmc water from Srisailam. But, by taking up unauthorised lift projects that have no allocation, AP is drawing excess water. "The operation of three unauthorised projects, in addition to the excess utilisation under KC Canal from Tungabhadra stem, has seriously affected the water availability for several projects on the mainstream of River Krishna to the basin projects of Telangana that are depending on Srisailam such as the Nagarjunasagar, the Hyderabad water supply etc.

As Andhra Pradesh is envisaging to divert water from the bottom

of Srisailam reservoir, ie, +798 feet, it will adversely affect

the drinking water supply to Hyderabad city also," he said in the letter.

He said AP is acting contrary to the spirit of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I (KWDT-I). While drawing excess water from Tungabhadra dam, it has made additional arrangements to draw water from the Srisailam reservoir. This action is in complete violation of the provisions of KWDT-I, he said.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh secured protection of 39.90tmc to KC Canal from the KWDT-I. Telangana is challenging

the same before the KWDT-II, requesting it to restrain Andhra Pradesh from using not more than 10tmc for the canal.

Data submitted before the KWDT-II shows an average utilisation of 54tmc from KC Canal against its earmarked 31.90tmc while the RDS Canal of Telangana could not use even 5tmc of water against its protected quality of 15.90tmc due to sheer neglect of AP, he stated.