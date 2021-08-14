Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2021 Telangana to hike us ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana to hike user charges for all registration services

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 14, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Charges for firm registration, marriage registration, society registration etc are likely to be hiked from September
The state government is all set to increase user charges for all other services being provided by the stamps and registrations department. (File photo)
 The state government is all set to increase user charges for all other services being provided by the stamps and registrations department. (File photo)

Hyderabad: After increasing basic market value of registration of agriculture land and non-agriculture properties besides increasing registration charges and stamp duty recently, the state government is all set to increase user charges for all other services being provided by the stamps and registrations department.

Charges for firm registration, marriage registration, society registration etc are likely to be hiked from September. The state government increased property registration charges with effect from July 22 expecting to fetch an additional revenue of Rs 12,000 crore per year.

 

Besides property registrations, the stamps and registrations department offers various other services for which it collects user charges.

Official sources said the government felt that the existing user charges were nominal which needed to be revised as they were not revised in the last seven years. The major among these are registration of marriages, firms, societies/associations, NRIs, trusts and chit funds among others.

These apart, user charges are collected for general power of attorney (GPA), special power of attorney, exchange, partition, lease, will etc. The existing charges for many of these services range from Rs 20 to Rs 100 except GPA authorising family members to sell, transfer or develop immovable property for which Rs 1,000 is being collected.

 

The government is planning to effect a steep hike in these user charges. It is focussing on non-tax revenues to raise funds to overcome Covid-induced financial crisis since March 2020.

...
Tags: registrations department, stamps and registrations department, firm registration, marriage registration, society registration
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A distance of about 20km will be reduced for travel on this road to reach Kagaznagar, compared to travel via Kautala or Penchikapet from Gudem. — Representational image/AFP

Bridge on border between Gudem and Aheri to open soon

The Jagananna Vidya Kanuka started with the aim to ensure that the beginning of an academic year should not be a burden to parents. — Representational image/DC

47,32,064 students in Andhra Pradesh to get Vidya Kanuka

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who rejected the argument of Opposition leaders said that this Bill would help in restoring religious harmony. He cited various beef related incidents that created communal tension in the area. — DC file photo

Assam Assembly passes cattle protection Bill

Software is being developed to generate e-permits, similar to what the commercial tax department does, which in the past used to issue books on permits and detect fraudulent practices. — DC file photo

E-Permits from Sept 1 in Andhra Pradesh marketing department



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on August 12, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Boy killed, 7 family members injured in grenade blast at BJP leader’s house in J&K

Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard near the site of a grenade attack at a busy market in Srinagar, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP/Mukhtar Khan)

SC seeks Centre's action taken report on recommendations of Task Force on Oxygen

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Spent sleepless night after 'sacrilege in temple of democracy': Naidu slams RS ruckus

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->