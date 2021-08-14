Telangana to hike user charges for all registration services

The state government is all set to increase user charges for all other services being provided by the stamps and registrations department. (File photo)

Hyderabad: After increasing basic market value of registration of agriculture land and non-agriculture properties besides increasing registration charges and stamp duty recently, the state government is all set to increase user charges for all other services being provided by the stamps and registrations department.

Charges for firm registration, marriage registration, society registration etc are likely to be hiked from September. The state government increased property registration charges with effect from July 22 expecting to fetch an additional revenue of Rs 12,000 crore per year.

Besides property registrations, the stamps and registrations department offers various other services for which it collects user charges.

Official sources said the government felt that the existing user charges were nominal which needed to be revised as they were not revised in the last seven years. The major among these are registration of marriages, firms, societies/associations, NRIs, trusts and chit funds among others.

These apart, user charges are collected for general power of attorney (GPA), special power of attorney, exchange, partition, lease, will etc. The existing charges for many of these services range from Rs 20 to Rs 100 except GPA authorising family members to sell, transfer or develop immovable property for which Rs 1,000 is being collected.

The government is planning to effect a steep hike in these user charges. It is focussing on non-tax revenues to raise funds to overcome Covid-induced financial crisis since March 2020.