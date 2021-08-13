-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2021 TDP seeks probe into ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TDP seeks probe into blank Government Orders

PTI
Published Aug 13, 2021, 5:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2021, 5:54 pm IST
Since August 2, several GOs were issued online but the content was kept blank,leaving even the bureaucrats baffled
TDP General Secretary V Ramaiah. (ANI Photo)
 TDP General Secretary V Ramaiah. (ANI Photo)

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party on Friday requested Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to enquire into the blank government orders (GOs) being issued by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy administration in recent days.

A delegation of TDP leaders, led by MLA Gadde Rammohan and general secretary V Ramaiah met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and submitted a memorandum complaining about the blank and confidential GOs.

 

In the last 10 days, the General Administration Department alone issued some 50 GOs without any content, raising suspicion. And, most of the GOs are being issued at midnight, they told the Governor.

Later, talking to reporters, the leaders said they urged the governor to enquire into the issue to bring out the facts.

"We took the issue to the Governor because every government order is issued in his name. We presented him evidence in this regard," they said.

Why could not the government be transparent and where was the need for issuing such clandestine GOs, the TDP leaders asked.

 

Since August 2, several GOs were issued online but the content was kept blank,leaving even the bureaucrats baffled.

Interestingly, none of the orders has been marked "confidential" for them to be hidden from public viewing. Only confidential GOs are left blank though they are numbered online as part of procedure.

When an IAS officer, a couple of days ago, went to the official portal to check a GO related to him, he was startled to find it blank.

"They are pretty routine orders with no harm whatsoever. But why they are kept hidden is incomprehensible," a Special Chief Secretary remarked.

 

"This only shows the administration in poor light," he observed.

...
Tags: telugu desam party, andhra pradesh government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


