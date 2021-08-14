Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2021 SKIT to shut down pe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SKIT to shut down permanently on Independence Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 14, 2021, 12:24 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2021, 12:24 am IST
Srikalahasteeswara Institute of Technology is the only institute in the state providing technical education under the endowments department
Srikalahasteeswara Institute of Technology (SKIT). (Photo: http://www.skit.edu.in/)
 Srikalahasteeswara Institute of Technology (SKIT). (Photo: http://www.skit.edu.in/)

TIRUPATI: The Srikalahasteeswara Institute of Technology (SKIT) in Srikalahasti, the only institute in Andhra Pradesh providing technical education under the State Endowments department, would shut its doors permanently on August 15.

The institute came into existence during 1997-98 under the management of the Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Vari Devasthanams. The institute faced tough times in recent years as its income hit rock bottom following a steady fall in quality of teaching and resultant drop in admissions. The salaries, maintenance and other expenditures turned the institute a white elephant for the Devasthanams.

 

Affiliated to JNTU Anantapur and recognized by AICTE, SKIT emerged as a major technical institute in the Rayalaseema region. It was being run under the chairmanship of the endowments commissioner and the Devasthanams’ executive officer.

The institute was set up to provide education to rural students on a “no profit, no loss basis”. It earned a reputation in the united AP right from its inception.  

“It was the only technical institute in Rayalaseema at that time, providing mechanical engineering courses. Then, it fell on bad days following competition from private colleges. By 2017-18, students majorly stopped getting attracted to the institute. Many seats lay vacant and this aggravated its financial crisis,” noted an assistant professor.

 

The institute offered programs including B.Tech (five branches), M.Tech (two branches) and Diploma (four branches). Thousands of poor/rural students, particularly from the Rayalaseema region, did their technical education courses in this institute. At present, the institute has only 27 students even as there are about 100 staff members.

“With the huge drop in admissions, the institute's revenue has depleted in the past five years. The Devasthanams spent Rs12 crore from its kitty to pay salaries and do the maintenance. Following the government's direction, we are shutting it down and would transfer the students to other institutes. Arrears will be paid to the teaching and non-teaching staff as directed by the JNTU”, a temple official said.

 

The institute has properties worth hundreds of crores. It is located on a 55-acre campus along the Puthalapattu-Naidupeta highway on the outskirts of Srikalahasti town, where an acre costs around Rs10 crore.

SKIT also has infrastructure, well-equipped laboratories and a library, and yet the management is reluctant to revive the lost glory of the institute and apparently has other plans to make use of the land in some commercially beneficial manner.

YSRC, TD in blame game over closure of SKIT

The ruling and Opposition parties, the YSR Congress and Telugu Desam, are engaged in a blame game over the closure of the Srikalahasteeswara Institute of Technology (SKIT), Srikalahasti.

 

The institute is closing its campus on August 15. TD leaders, including the Srikalahasti party in-charge Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, lashed out at the YSRC government, alleging that it has failed to save the institute from closure and showed reluctance to restore its lost glory.

YSRC leaders are projecting former minister and TD leader Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy as the villain of the piece. They say the former minister had misused the institute for his personal gains and appointed several people from his close circles as the teaching and non-teaching staff there.

 

Over 31 teaching staff, 35 non-teaching staff, nine security guards on contractual basis, as also 12 sweepers and 26 employees were appointed during the TD term. YSRC leaders are also saying Gopalakrishna Reddy had misused the college for his political activities and appointed his associates as committee members. Due to this political influence worked against the college’s interests and students showed a reluctance to join the college.   

TD leaders ask as to why the YSRC government showed a reluctance in redeveloping the college. Though SKIT has valuable properties and infrastructure, the management is reluctant to revive the institute and worked in ways as to close down the institution. TD activists led by Sudheer Reddy have staged several protests against the closure.

 

...
Tags: skit, srikalahasti, state endowments department, august 15, srikalahasteeswara swamy vari devasthanams, jntu anantapur
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Ensure more profits for horticulture farmers, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Nail all fake challan racketeers: CM Jagan

Telangana High Court.

Telangana HC issues show cause notices to land survey officials

Leaders from the Kurnool region played a major role in setting the tone for the freedom movement. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Inclusion of freedom fighters from Kurnool in text books sought



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on August 12, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

White paper shows TN finances in dire state

Tamil Nadu finance minister P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan. (Twitter)

New IT rules: Madras High Court grants more time to Centre to file counter-affidavit

The Madras High Court (Photo: Yoga Balaji via Wikimedia Commons)

Kerala Assembly congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Kerala Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->