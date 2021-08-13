Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2021 No pay to medical of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No pay to medical officers, house surgeons for four months in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 13, 2021, 11:24 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2021, 11:24 pm IST
State health authorities recruited medical officers on contract basis for six months from April when the Covid caseload started to rise
Similar is the case with house surgeons who were promised a monthly stipend of Rs 19,000. They too got no money since May, this year. (AFP)
 Similar is the case with house surgeons who were promised a monthly stipend of Rs 19,000. They too got no money since May, this year. (AFP)

Vijayawada: Hundreds of medical students are upset as they are not getting stipend/wages for the last four months even as they are actively engaged in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in Andhra Pradesh for the past over a year.

State health authorities recruited medical officers on contract basis for six months from April, 2021 when the Covid caseload started to rise during the second wave. They were assured of monthly wages of nearly Rs 53,800. The medical officers have not been paid this amount so far.

 

They say those who recruited in the recent past were being paid wages of nearly Rs 70,000 per month, and this is also causing heartburns to them. In Vijayawada government general hospital alone, nearly 110 medical officers are at work.

Dr Suvijay Royal, working with the health department on contract basis for six months said, “We are not paid wages since our inception in the service on contract basis since April, 2021. We request the government to pay us promptly.”

Similar is the case with house surgeons who were promised a monthly stipend of Rs 19,000. They too got no money since May, this year.

 

They are attending to both Covid and non-Covid cases. “We are given N95 mask while attending to Covid patients and surgical mask for non-Covid cases. We are seeking support from donors to arrange N95 masks so as to avoid a health risk to us.” They say some house surgeons are facing difficulty to meet their daily expenses and seeking money from their homes or are borrowing from friends.

House surgeon Divakar said, “We appeal to the government to pay our stipend regularly and clear the pending dues.”

Another house surgeon, Dharmateja said, “Some medical colleges who submitted attendance reports of students and bills got the stipend released while others failed to get it. We want the authorities to initiate steps for prompt payment of stipend.”

 

The medical students alleged that during the first wave of the pandemic, their wages were released in two spells, in six months’ contract period.

Health workers like nursing orderlies etc are also facing hardships due to the delay in release of wages across the state. Director of medical education Raghavendra Rao said, “We have some budget issues and let the medical students approach us. We shall resolve their issues.”

...
Tags: covid-19 andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Ensure more profits for horticulture farmers, Jagan tells officials

Srikalahasteeswara Institute of Technology (SKIT). (Photo: http://www.skit.edu.in/)

SKIT to shut down permanently on Independence Day

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Nail all fake challan racketeers: CM Jagan

Telangana High Court.

Telangana HC issues show cause notices to land survey officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on August 12, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

White paper shows TN finances in dire state

Tamil Nadu finance minister P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan. (Twitter)

New IT rules: Madras High Court grants more time to Centre to file counter-affidavit

The Madras High Court (Photo: Yoga Balaji via Wikimedia Commons)

Kerala Assembly congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Kerala Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->