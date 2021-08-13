-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India's KL Rahul celebrates after getting 100 runs not out during the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on Thursday. (Photo :AP) ENGLAND: 23/0: India vs England: 2nd Test, Lord's: Day 2, Session 2: LIVE
 
Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2021 Ministry of Informat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting curates Independence Day programming

ANI
Published Aug 13, 2021, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2021, 5:19 pm IST
A special series of sectoral programmes on themes such as startups, Defense, Space, and Landmark Legislations have also started broadcasting
Starting from August 16, DD Network will telecast a five minutes daily capsule giving an account of major historical and political events of that day. (ANI Photo)
 Starting from August 16, DD Network will telecast a five minutes daily capsule giving an account of major historical and political events of that day. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has curated special programming to mark the celebrations of the 75th Independence Day of India.

The ministry, in a release, said the programmes will celebrate the occasion under the overall spirit of "Janbhagidari and Jan Andolan" to ensure people recall the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism in the journey towards a new India.

 

According to the statement, the objective is to ensure the involvement of the people in recalling the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism in the journey towards a New India. Media Units have outlined a series of synergistic programmes across the country through different modes and mediums.

One of the key aspects of the synergistic programming is to recall the contribution of freedom fighters including the 'Unsung Heroes' of the freedom struggle. All India Radio will be launching a unique innovative programme, "Azadi Ka Safar Akashvani Ke Saath" on National as well as Regional channels from August 16.

 

The five minutes daily capsule based on eminent freedom fighters and giving an account of major historical and political events of the day will be aired at 8:20 am (Hindi) and 8:50 am (English).

Taking forward the spirit of Janbhagidari, All India Radio (AIR) is also organizing "National and Regional Amrit Mahotsav theme Quiz from August 16, (Hindi: 8 AM to 8:30 AM and English: 8:30 am to 9 am).

Starting from August 16, DD Network will telecast a five minutes daily capsule giving an account of major historical and political events of that day.

 

The programme will be telecast by DD News at 8:55 am and DD India at 8:30 AM every day. Doordarshan has packaged a set of films that highlight the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice. Films like Hindustan ki Kasam and Tiranga will be showcased on August, 15.

A special series of sectoral programmes on themes such as startups, Defense, Space, and Landmark Legislations have also started broadcasting. DD will dedicate a full day of special coverage to Independence Day, including live telecasts from the Red Fort, along with special shows to mark the important occasion.

 

NFDC will be streaming iconic films like Gandhi, Making of Mahatma, Ghare Baire, on its OTT platform www.cinemasofindia.com from August 15 to 17.

During the same period, the Films Division will also commemorate the occasion with a three-day film festival showcasing films on freedom fighters and the Indian freedom struggle. These film festivals will be organized in coordination with institutions across the country to reach out to a wider audience.

The Social Media platforms of the Ministry are also reaching out to the people through informative AV content on various aspects of India's freedom struggle. In order to engage the youth and children, it is also inviting videos from internet users on various themes which will be featured on its platforms.

 

...
Tags: ministry of information and broadcasting, 75th independence day, all india radio
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

MK Stalin likely to take part in meet of opposition by Sonia Gandhi

TDP General Secretary V Ramaiah. (ANI Photo)

TDP seeks probe into blank Government Orders

Similarly, the levies on diesel were increased from Rs.3.57 in May 2014 to Rs.31.80. (PTI Photo)

DMK govt announces tax cut of Rs 3 on petrol, slams Centre for high fuel cost

WHO supported health authorities train nearly 1.6 million ANMs and ASHAs on COVID infection prevention and control, which helped in resuming safe immunisation during the pandemic in India. (AFP Photo)

India achieved 99 pc coverage of DPT3 vaccine in 2021 amid COVID pandemic: WHO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre speeding up COVID vaccine production, exports: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with the officials as she visits Urban Primary Health Centre at Chinna Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (K. Murali Krishna/ DC)

Twitter 'prima facie' in compliance with new IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi HC

The court had earlier granted time to Twitter to file an affidavit to show compliance with the IT Rules. (Representational image: AFP)

Boy killed, 7 family members injured in grenade blast at BJP leader’s house in J&K

Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard near the site of a grenade attack at a busy market in Srinagar, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP/Mukhtar Khan)

SC: HC nod must to drop MP/MLAs' criminal cases

Supreme Court (PTI)

Cases of triple talaq dropped by 80 pc after enactment of law: Kerala Governor

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->