Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 13, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Apprehensions over a probable third wave of Covid-19 pandemic is forcing prospective brides and grooms to tie nuptial knots in a hurry
Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
VIJAYAWADA: Apprehensions over a probable third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, limited muhurats in Sravan month and unavailability of auspicious days till October are forcing prospective brides and grooms to tie nuptial knots in a hurry.

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. The lockdown restrictions during the second wave of Covid-19 prevented families from performing wedding of their children in April and May despite availability of auspicious muhurats.

 

The Andhra Pradesh government issued orders putting a cap on the number of people attending wedding ceremonies and other functions to only 150. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to implement the orders strictly and impose fines and stern actions against violators.

The Coronavirus cases started decreasing largely for the past few weeks from earlier 20,000 infections per day to 2,000 infections per day. According to pundits, auspicious muhurats are available on August 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27 and on September 1. Pundit M Gopal Sastry said there were no auspicious muhurats till October end, hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children in a simple manner. Gopal Sastry said 50,000 marriages would be performed in Andhra Pradesh in 13 days.

 

A trader, R. Ajay Naidu said his relatives were performing marriages to their children on August 19, 25 and 27. He said the Corona third wave warning turned a big worry to families as they were feeling that the third wave would not allow any activity in the coming days.

An organiser S Venkat said weddings became a simple affair as the government put huge restrictions on all functions. He deplored that wedding-related trade and businesses reduced due to the Corona lockdown impact which affected thousands of people who were dependent on wedding ceremonies and related functions.    

 

The medical and health department officials appealed to people to follow Covid-19 protocols without fail in all functions including marriages. Dr J Yasmin and other medical experts warned that there is a big threat of huge spread of Covid-19 infection due to shunning of Corona protocols and appealed to the people to wear masks, do sanitisation, keep physical distance and to shun big functions considering them as social responsibility.

 

