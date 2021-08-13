Andhra Pradesh CM warns against graft in land survey

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials that the comprehensive land survey should be completed by June, 2023. The survey should be carried out in ways as to reach the target accurately, he said.

The Chief Minister did a review of the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme at the CM camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. He said he would review the land survey once every month.

He asked the officials to procure necessary equipment and resources, including drones, and required software and give best training to the staff. Villages should be mapped after completion of the survey and the records should be updated.

The CM wanted the officials to prepare an action plan to complete the survey and ensure that there is no scope for corruption in the process. Make sure farmers face no problem, Reddy said.

He said the Cabinet sub-committee constituted for monitoring the comprehensive land survey should meet every week and review the progress. He would review matters once a month.

Officials must coordinate with the Survey of India and take its cooperation. Mining officials must ensure there is no shortage of survey stones. Officials said survey stones will be readied in four plants from November. Some 16,000 stones will be prepared from four plants per day.

The Chief Minister said reviews would be done on land surveys in the Spandana programme with district collectors and directed them to adopt land survey as a prestigious programme. District collectors must work for completion of land survey targets without any lag.

Deputy Chief Minister (revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, ministers Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, chief secretary Adityanath Das, land administration chief commissioner Neerab Prasad, Panchayat Raj principal secretary GK Dwivedi, Revenue principal secretary Usha Rani, revenue commissioner Siddhartha Jain and APMDC MD Venkatreddy were among the officials present.