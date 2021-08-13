-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2021 Andhra Pradesh CM wa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh CM warns against graft in land survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2021, 7:23 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2021, 7:23 am IST
The Chief Minister did a review of the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme at the CM camp office in Tadepalli
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials that the comprehensive land survey should be completed by June, 2023. The survey should be carried out in ways as to reach the target accurately, he said.

The Chief Minister did a review of the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme at the CM camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. He said he would review the land survey once every month.

 

He asked the officials to procure necessary equipment and resources, including drones, and required software and give best training to the staff. Villages should be mapped after completion of the survey and the records should be updated.

The CM wanted the officials to prepare an action plan to complete the survey and ensure that there is no scope for corruption in the process. Make sure farmers face no problem, Reddy said.

He said the Cabinet sub-committee constituted for monitoring the comprehensive land survey should meet every week and review the progress. He would review matters once a month.

 

Officials must coordinate with the Survey of India and take its cooperation. Mining officials must ensure there is no shortage of survey stones. Officials said survey stones will be readied in four plants from November. Some 16,000 stones will be prepared from four plants per day.

The Chief Minister said reviews would be done on land surveys in the Spandana programme with district collectors and directed them to adopt land survey as a prestigious programme. District collectors must work for completion of land survey targets without any lag.

 

Deputy Chief Minister (revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, ministers Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, chief secretary Adityanath Das, land administration chief commissioner Neerab Prasad, Panchayat Raj principal secretary GK Dwivedi, Revenue principal secretary Usha Rani, revenue commissioner Siddhartha Jain and APMDC MD Venkatreddy were among the officials present.

...
Tags: land survey, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ysr jagananna saswatha bhoomi hakku-bhoomi rakshana scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 13 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi takes the lead, invites Opposition to virtual meeting on August 20

Saying Justice Nariman was a “lion who guarded the judicial institution”, Chief Justice Ramana hailed him for his “erudition, clarity of thought and scholarly approach”. — PTI

Feel like losing a lion, CJI on Nariman’s retirement

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during their meeting in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Eight ministers target Opposition, ask it to 'apologise' for Parliament ruckus

The court was not satisfied with the affidavits submitted by the police and directed filing of an additional counter with all details and also issue a fresh circular to effectively implement the apex court guidelines on such critical social issues. (PTI)

Telangana HC seeks steps to stop honour killing in state



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre speeding up COVID vaccine production, exports: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with the officials as she visits Urban Primary Health Centre at Chinna Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (K. Murali Krishna/ DC)

Twitter 'prima facie' in compliance with new IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi HC

The court had earlier granted time to Twitter to file an affidavit to show compliance with the IT Rules. (Representational image: AFP)

SC: HC nod must to drop MP/MLAs' criminal cases

Supreme Court (PTI)

Cases of triple talaq dropped by 80 pc after enactment of law: Kerala Governor

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (PTI)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->