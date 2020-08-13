140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2020 Sushant wasn't ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sushant wasn't as famous in his lifetime as he is after death: NCP's Majeed Memon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Aug 13, 2020, 9:47 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2020, 9:47 am IST
Replying to netizens, Memon clarified that he did not intend to insult Sushant.
Sushant Singh Rajput. (PTI)
 Sushant Singh Rajput. (PTI)

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon triggered a row with his remark on Sushant Singh Rajput saying that the late actor has become more famous after his death. However, the NCP quickly disassociated itself from his comments and said it was his personal opinion.

“Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in the media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of the United States!” the NCP leader tweeted on Wednesday.

 

Memon, who is a former Rajya Sabha member and a prominent lawyer, also commented on the way the case was being handled by the media. “When a crime is at the investigation stage, secrecy has to be maintained. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice,” he said.

His post evoked strong response from the netizens, who strongly expressed their displeasure on social media. Replying to them, Memon clarified that he did not intend to insult Sushant.

“There is so much noise on my tweet on Sushant. Does it mean that Sushant was not popular during his lifetime or that he should not get justice? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided. The tweet does not in any way insults or belittle him,” he tweeted.

 

However, Maharashtra Cabinet minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik quickly distanced his party away from Memon’s remarks. “The statement made by Majeed Memon on twitter is his personal opinion and not of the NCP. Our party does not endorse or support his statement in any form or manner. He is not a spokesperson of the NCP which must be noted by all,” Malik tweeted.

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who had alleged that the relations between Sushant and his father KK Singh were strained, took a reconciliatory stand by saying he made the statements in the actor’s death case based on information he had. I will look into the matter if I have missed something, he said after being sent a notice by Sushant’s family member.

 

“If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant’s family is speaking on the basis of information they have,” he said.

Raut had alleged that the relations between Sushant and his father KK Singh were strained due to the latter’s second marriage. He had also accused the Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) of acting like the spokesperson of the party.

...
Tags: sushant singh rajput, sushant singh rajput death case, cbi probe, majid memon, nationalist congress party (ncp)


Latest From Nation

Police personnel in plain clothes detain a protestor during a demonstration by opposition parties regarding the current COVID-19 situation in the state, outside Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad. (PTI)

COVID-19 in Telangana: 50 per cent of deaths not being reported due to stigma

DMK leader MK Stalin after paying tribute to the party patriarch M Karunanidhi on his second death anniversary at his memorial in Chennai. — PTI photo

Tamil Nadu govt is in a comatose state: MK Stalin

People stand near a Covid-19 mobile testing facility, at Jafarguda near Karwan in the old city of Hyderabad. PTI photo

Display treatmeant rates or face action, Telangana govt warns private hospitals

A civilian injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops died at a hospital. (Representative Image)

Civilian injured in Pakistan shelling in J&K's Tangdhar sector, succumbs to injuries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amnesty International calls for independent probe into killing of 3 J-K labourers

Representational image. (PTI)

IAF objects to some scenes in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, writes to CBFC, Netflix

Janhvi Kapoor with Gunjan Saxena. (Photo: Instagram)

Siddaramaiah to be discharged from hospital tomorrow, tests negative for COVID-19

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

2 killed in cop firing after violence in Bengaluru over derogatory post, accused held

Mob violence in Bengaluru. (video grab)

Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul commander, one jawan killed in Pulwama encounter

The encounter site in Pulwama. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham