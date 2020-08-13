Sushant wasn't as famous in his lifetime as he is after death: NCP's Majeed Memon

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon triggered a row with his remark on Sushant Singh Rajput saying that the late actor has become more famous after his death. However, the NCP quickly disassociated itself from his comments and said it was his personal opinion.

“Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in the media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of the United States!” the NCP leader tweeted on Wednesday.

Memon, who is a former Rajya Sabha member and a prominent lawyer, also commented on the way the case was being handled by the media. “When a crime is at the investigation stage, secrecy has to be maintained. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice,” he said.

His post evoked strong response from the netizens, who strongly expressed their displeasure on social media. Replying to them, Memon clarified that he did not intend to insult Sushant.

“There is so much noise on my tweet on Sushant. Does it mean that Sushant was not popular during his lifetime or that he should not get justice? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided. The tweet does not in any way insults or belittle him,” he tweeted.

However, Maharashtra Cabinet minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik quickly distanced his party away from Memon’s remarks. “The statement made by Majeed Memon on twitter is his personal opinion and not of the NCP. Our party does not endorse or support his statement in any form or manner. He is not a spokesperson of the NCP which must be noted by all,” Malik tweeted.

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who had alleged that the relations between Sushant and his father KK Singh were strained, took a reconciliatory stand by saying he made the statements in the actor’s death case based on information he had. I will look into the matter if I have missed something, he said after being sent a notice by Sushant’s family member.

“If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant’s family is speaking on the basis of information they have,” he said.

Raut had alleged that the relations between Sushant and his father KK Singh were strained due to the latter’s second marriage. He had also accused the Bihar Director-General of Police (DGP) of acting like the spokesperson of the party.