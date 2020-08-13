142nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,416,169

61,252

Recovered

1,712,913

54,974

Deaths

47,325

835

Maharashtra54831338184318650 Tamil Nadu3145202563135278 Andhra Pradesh2641421709242378 Karnataka1964941126333511 Delhi1494601343184167 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana8647563074665 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2020 Setting an example o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Setting an example of communal amity, Muslims form human chain to protect temple

PTI
Published Aug 13, 2020, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2020, 6:39 pm IST
The human chain was formed on Tuesday night as a result of some quick thinking while violence sent shock waves across Bengaluru
Video screengrab.
 Video screengrab.

Bengaluru: Youth, including those from a minority community, decided to protect a temple when a mob was going on a rampage here after being irked over a social media post on an allegedly communally sensitive issue.

A video of the youth quickly forming the human chain to protect the Hanuman temple on Shampura Main Road has gone viral, even as the mob was indulging in arson.

 

The human chain was formed on Tuesday night as a result of some quick thinking while violence sent shock waves across DJ Halli, KG Halli and neighbouring areas of Pulakeshinagar.

"We saw the rioters coming in groups towards the temple and their intention seemed to damage it. Then we decided to form a human chain to protect it," a youth who wished not to be named, said.

He expressed fear that any damage to the temple could have complicated things further.

On Tuesday night, a mob had gone on the rampage at Pulakeshinagar irked over the social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislator's relative, with the government terming the violence as a well-planned act.

 

Three persons were killed when police opened fire to quell the mob and scores of others, including over 50 police personnel, sustained injuries in the violence that stretched till the wee hours of Wednesday.

The mob had set on fire the DJ Halli Police Station, besides damaging Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy's property for his nephew Naveen had allegedly posted some objectionable content in the social media about a week ago.

State Revenue Minister R Ashoka had dubbed the violence pre-planned with an intention to spread it in other parts of the city. Naveen has also been arrested.

 

...
Tags: hindu-muslim amity, bengaluru riots, bengaluru violence
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot patch up. (ANI)

After truce, Gehlot and Pilot shake hands as Congress unites before Assembly session

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi seek withdrawal of EIA 2020. (PTI Photo)

Stop dismantling environmental rules: Sonia, Rahul seek withdrawal of EIA 2020

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court allows Prashant Bhushan, others to withdraw plea on contempt law

ANI file photo

 Militant hideouts unearthed in Pulwama



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Heavy rainfall inundates low-lying areas of Delhi

Rains lash Delhi. (ANI)

IAF objects to some scenes in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, writes to CBFC, Netflix

Janhvi Kapoor with Gunjan Saxena. (Photo: Instagram)

Siddaramaiah to be discharged from hospital tomorrow, tests negative for COVID-19

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

As coronavirus cases mount, Centre says it has distributed 3 cr free N95 masks so far

A medic wearing PPE rests as she takes a break from conducting COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)

Sushant wasn't as famous in his lifetime as he is after death: NCP's Majeed Memon

Sushant Singh Rajput. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham