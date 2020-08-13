140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2020 Heavy rainfall inund ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rainfall inundates low-lying areas of Delhi

PTI
Published Aug 13, 2020, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2020, 12:57 pm IST
Earlier, the IMD had predicted one or two spells of heavy rains between Tuesday and Thursday.
Rains lash Delhi. (ANI)
 Rains lash Delhi. (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season on Thursday, which inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Ayanagar weather station recorded 99.2 mm rainfall, the maximum in the city, till 8.30 am. The Palam and Ridge weather stations gauged 93.6 mm and 84.6 mm precipitation respectively.

 

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 68 mm rainfall, according to the IMD.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

Vehicles moved bumper to bumper during the morning rush hours, as the downpour led to heavy waterlogging at key road stretches.

The Delhi Traffic Police reported an incident of a tree being uprooted near the high court, which led to traffic snarls. The Raja Garden and Mayapuri flyovers also witnessed heavy waterlogging.

 

The rains are expected to bring down the rain deficiency in the national capital.

Till Wednesday evening, the city had recorded 72 per cent less rainfall than normal in August so far, the lowest in 10 years, according to the IMD.

Overall, Delhi has recorded 35 per cent less rains in the monsoon season so far.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the city witnessed "continuous rains overnight" and more rainfall is expected during the day.

"The axis of monsoon remains close to Delhi-NCR. Also, there is a cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal also fed moisture," he said.

 

Light rains will continue over the next two to three days, Srivastava said.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted one or two spells of heavy rains between Tuesday and Thursday.

...
Tags: delhi rains, monsoon in ncr
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi


