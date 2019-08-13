'Was proud moment': Ministers applaud PM Modi's 'Man vs Wild' episode

The episode was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and was a 'frank and freewheeling journey' that would throw light on wildlife conservation. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appearance on Discovery’s ‘Man vs Wild’ on Monday sparked a range of reactions. Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah took to Twitter to praise PM Modi.

Shah tweeted: Today on #ManVsWild with @BearGrylls and PM @narendramodi, the world got to see a completely unexplored aspect of India. It was a proud moment to see PM Modi share our civilisational values on environment conservation, coexistence & protecting our rich wild life with the world (sic)," he tweeted.

Today on #ManVsWild with @BearGrylls and PM @narendramodi, the world got to see a completely unexplored aspect of India.



It was a proud moment to see PM Modi share our civilisational values on environment conservation, coexistence & protecting our rich wild life with the world. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 12, 2019

Great lessons from #ManVsWild #Choose your battles #Leave only footprints, take only memories#Nature is our friend, Never be in conflict with it#You owe this planet to those who will be born 50 years from now

Can u list out takeaways from @narendramodi & @BearGrylls — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 12, 2019

Be it renewable energy or climate change, PM Shri @narendramodi ji has addressed several causes for #PlanetEarth over the years.



Today's episode of #ManVsWild enlightened us on environmental conservation and created awareness on protecting our planet. #PMModiOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/7gyBPMB15c — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 12, 2019

Today's episode of #ManVsWild showcased the breathtaking beauty of #IncredibleIndia.



PM Shri @narendramodi’s indepth connection with the age old values of Indian civilization were visible in his empathic & powerful call for environmental conservation & coexistence with nature. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 12, 2019

The episode was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and was a “frank and freewheeling journey” that would throw light on wildlife conservation.