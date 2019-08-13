Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2019 Visit your constitue ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Visit your constituency if party is over: BJP slams Siddaramaiah over Eid feasting

PTI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 9:39 am IST
BJP also posted pictures of Siddaramaiah purportedly having food along with KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Kharge, MB Patil, among others.
Siddaramaiah had been flaying the central government over the delay in releasing funds to take up relief measures. (photo: File)
 Siddaramaiah had been flaying the central government over the delay in releasing funds to take up relief measures. (photo: File)

Bengaluru: The BJP's Karnataka unit on Monday hit out at Congress Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah for not visiting his flood-hit Badami assembly constituency and instead attending a "biryani party."

The BJP has also posted pictures of Siddaramaiah purportedly having food along with KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, veteran congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, party legislators BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, MB Patil, KJ George, Krishna Byre Gowda, among others.

 

"Twitter preacher Siddaramaiah has time to attend biryani party at Congress MLCs house, but he does not have time to visit flood affected Badami constituency. If eating biryani is over, make some effort to visit your constituency & listen to pleas of people who voted u (sic)," the BJP's Karnataka unit tweeted.

Siddaramaiah had cited cataract surgery and doctors' advice for not visiting Badami in Bagalkot district that is affected by floods. He had deputed his son and MLA of Varuna constituency in Mysuru Yathindra to visit Badami and take stock of the situation.

Siddaramaiah had been flaying the central government over the delay in releasing funds to take up relief measures.

He had also hit out at Chief Minister Yediyurappa over the delay in cabinet expansion and his ability to handle the flood situation on his own, without any ministers in his government. Monday also marked the birthday of the former chief minister who completed 71 years.

...
Tags: siddaramaiah, bjp, congress, yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

A major fire broke out at Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday morning. (Representational Image)

Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar market in Delhi, 21 fire tenders at spot

As floods wreak havoc in Karnataka claiming many lives, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Shivamogga said that there has been a loss of over Rs 50,000 crore in the state. (Photo: File)

‘Release Rs 10,000 crore immediately’: Yeddy requests Centre for flood relief

On August 4, a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 143 passengers had returned to the city airport, almost an hour after its departure, due to a technical glitch. (Representational Image)

Indigo pilot aborts Delhi flight minutes before take-off, Gadkari onboard

The episode was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and was a 'frank and freewheeling journey' that would throw light on wildlife conservation. (Photo: Twitter)

'Was proud moment': Ministers applaud PM Modi's 'Man vs Wild' episode



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Jaipur royal, Mewar-Udaipur royal family claims to be Lord Ram's descendant

Mahendra Singh, a member of erstwhile Mewar-Udaipur royal family claimed on Monday to be a descendant of Lord Ram saying, 'I got to know through media that Supreme Court has apparently asked whether there were any descendants of Lord Ram in the world.' (Photo: Facebook)
 

MG Hector beats Harrier, Jeep Compass, XUV500 in July 2019 sales

The XUV500 comes second with 1116 cars sold.
 

Leaked 2019 iPhone 11 points to something extraordinary

Could the iPhone Pro be a surprise? (Photo: BGR)
 

Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt note to thank friends, fans and family for birthday love

Mahesh Babu.
 

Apple foldable device unlike anything you expect

The Apple foldable device will be unexpected. (Photo: EverythingApplePro)
 

Kashmiri students invited for lunch by Punjab CM on Eid-Al-Adha

Pumjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh interacting with Kashmiri students. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Jaipur royal, Mewar-Udaipur royal family claims to be Lord Ram's descendant

Mahendra Singh, a member of erstwhile Mewar-Udaipur royal family claimed on Monday to be a descendant of Lord Ram saying, 'I got to know through media that Supreme Court has apparently asked whether there were any descendants of Lord Ram in the world.' (Photo: Facebook)

Shobhaa De rubbishes ex-Pak envoy claim he influenced her Kashmir article; see video

Columnist Shobhaa De on Monday rubbished the claims made by former Pakistan envoy to India Abdul Basit that he had influenced her to write the 2016 article where she 'advocated plebiscite' in Kashmir in the aftermath of Burhan Wani’s death. (Photo: File)

SC to resume day-to-day hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case today

The law suit filed by the deity in the Ayodhya case has also made the birth place of Lord Ram as co-petitioner and has sought claim over the entire 2.77 acre of disputed land at Ayodhya where the structure was razed on December 6, 1992. (Photo: PTI | File)

'Taking vacation for first time in 18 years,' says Modi on Discovery's 'Man vs Wild'

Modi said he never had a good answer about nervousness because it was not a part of his experience. (Photo: Bear Grylls | Twitter)

'Voices from J&K must be heard,' says Manmohan Singh on Article 370

He also said that India was passing through a 'deep crisis' and it needs the cooperation of like-minded people. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham