TRS veterans fear losing out posts to turncoats

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 2:17 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 2:17 am IST
Surprisingly Mr Suman persuaded Mr Venkatesh to join the TRS.
Hyderabad: Several senior TRS leaders who have been in the party for long are worrying that the top leadership will pick defectors for plum posts, amid speculations that TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will start filling up nominated posts such as heads of corporations and others after August 15.

Though Mr Rao has announced that priority will be given to old-timers, they are apprehensive of their fate in view of the nominations handed out during the series of recent polls.

 

Aspirants for nominated posts recalled that during the Lok Sabha elections, Mr Rao given a ticket to Mr B. Venkatesh Nethakani for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat soon after he joined the party from the Cong-ress. Mr Venkatesh had lost Assembly polls elections from Chennur against TRS candidate Balka Suman.

Surprisingly Mr Suman persuaded Mr Venkatesh to join the TRS. This came as a big jolt to Mr G. Vivek, a strong aspirant for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha from the TRS, who has now joined the BJP.

The aspirants recalled another instance when the party leadership gave the  Warangal Rural ZP chairperson’s post to Congress MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy’s wife Gandra Jyothi soon after the couple joined the TRS.

As the Bhupalpally ZP chairperson post was reserved for SCs, the TRS fielded Ms Jyothi from Warangal Rural in the recently concluded zilla and mandal parishad polls, which was a general seat and she won the elections.

Party leaders say that there is a strong speculation in the party that Mr Rao has promised a Cabi-net berth to former home minister and Maheshwa-ram MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy while inviting her into the party from the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections.

