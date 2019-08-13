Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2019 Rahul Gandhi visits ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi visits Kerala, asks Centre to help victims

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 13, 2019, 2:31 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Gandhi, who is currently visiting people affected by floods and landslides in Wayanad, said he had spoken to PM Modi about the Kerala flood issue.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with the flood victims at Kaithapoil flood-relief camp in Thamrassaery, Kozhikode on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with the flood victims at Kaithapoil flood-relief camp in Thamrassaery, Kozhikode on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited flood-hit areas in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, including worst-hit Puthumala, and urged the Centre to “aggressively support” the people hit by floods and landslides in Southern states.

“It is a tragedy not only for Wayanad, but for Kerala and also some southern states. This is not only a Wayanad issue, this is a Kerala issue, this is a Karnataka issue. I think the Central government needs to pay attention and aggressively support the people of these states,” the Congress leader told reporters in Kalpetta after attending a review meeting with government officials on the flood situation in his Lok Sabha constituency.

 

Mr Gandhi, who is currently visiting people affected by floods and landslides in Wayanad, said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Kerala flood issue.

“I spoke to the Prime Minister and I mentioned to him some of the details that I knew about Kerala and Wayanad. And I told him to make sure that central government gives full support,” he said in response to a question on the central aid to Wayanad ravaged by floods and landslides.

He said both Central and state governments should take measures to provide compensation to the flood-hit people as soon as possible.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, wayanad lok sabha, kerala flood
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad


Latest From Nation

Flood survivors on cleaning mission at their house at Cheruvannur, Karimbadam in Kozhikode on Monday.

Kozhikode: Rescue mission on with vigour

The meteorological department has issued orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts on Tuesday and Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Wednesday. (Representational image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Brace for more rain, warns IMD

After the Adminis-trative Tribunals Act, 1985, a large number of cases relating to service matters pending before the High Courts were brought within the jurisdiction of the tribunals.

Tribunals for staff lose favour in most states

So far, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has filled only 2,212 teaching posts. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Successful TRT candidates demand appointment order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kashmiri students invited for lunch by Punjab CM on Eid-Al-Adha

Pumjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh interacting with Kashmiri students. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Alex Rodriguez shares hot bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez; see

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

Forty people have been killed and more than six lakh have been forced out of homes in Karnataka due to floods. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

The video that went viral on social media showed water flooding the busy airport terminal as stunned travellers look on and film the bizarre scene. (Photo: Twitter/ videoscreengrab)
 

Are you a virgin? Tiger Shroff gives filmy response to this question; read here

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China’s concerns on Ladakh misplaced: India

This, in essence, means that India continues to only claim territory that it has always claimed, and regarded as its integral part like Aksai Chin and that the area of the two new UTs is the same as that of the combined J&K state which was bifurcated. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning

On Monday, the state received light to moderate rainfall in a few districts including Medak, Kama-reddy, Rajanna Sircilla. (Representational image)

Jammu and Kashmir: Id in shadow of clampdown

Security forces did not allow prayers at the Hazratbal shrine, and Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Medical devices pose health risk

There are 300 adverse drug reaction monitoring centres which collect data of discrepancies which will help to safeguard the right of the patient and also enable dangerous devices to be withdrawn from the market.

No exchange of sweets along border on Id

DTC on Monday cancelled the Delhi-Lahore bus service as Pakistan has decided to discontinue it in the wake of India revoking J&K’s special status.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham