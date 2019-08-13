Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2019 ISRO gearing up to l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ISRO gearing up to launch Cartosat 3

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Aug 13, 2019, 2:38 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 2:38 am IST
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C47) will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota range (Shar) in Nellore district.
Nellore: Isro scientists are preparing the ground work to assemble one more PSLV, the reliable workhorse of the space agency, to launch the high-precision Cartosat 3.

Cartosat-3 is among the series of remote sensing satellites that will replace the Indian Remote Sensing Satellites (IRS) series. Cartosat-3 is an advanced version of Cartosat-2 with improved spatial and spectral characteristics.

According to sources in the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Cartosat-3 has an imaging payload with a ground resolution of 0.25 metre, and can cover 16 km in panchromatic mode.

The resolution will be 1.13 m with 16 km swath in four-band multispectral mode. It has also equipped with a mid-wave infrared camera with 5.7 m resolution.

Many new technologies such as highly agile structural platform, payload platform, higher rate of data handling and transmission systems, advanced onboard computer, new power electronics and dual gimbal antenna are being added to the satellite.

This will be the 49th flight for the PSLV from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The previous mission of Isro’s most-trusted rocket was the PSLV-C46 which launched the Risat-2B on May 22. Isro officials said Cartosat-3 is likely to be launched in October.

