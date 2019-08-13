Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2019 Eid celebrated peace ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Eid celebrated peacefully in J&K barring few incidents, say Police

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 13, 2019, 7:57 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 7:57 am IST
The government also shared photos of the mosques in and around Srinagar.
 In a statement, the Home Ministry said large prayer congregations were seen at many places of Kashmir valley including Baramulla, where 10,000 people gathered, and in Bandipora, around where 5,000 people took part in the prayers. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The festival of Eid al-Adha was celebrated peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the government said. The government also shared photos of the mosques in and around Srinagar.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said large prayer congregations were seen at many places of Kashmir valley including Baramulla, where 10,000 people gathered, and in Bandipora, around where 5,000 people took part in the prayers.

 

On Monday evening, a senior police official said there were a "couple of minor localised incidents" which were "handled very professionally".

"The Eid namaz was offered in different mosques and after the prayers, the congregations dispersed peacefully. There have been a couple of minor localised incidents of law and order which have been handled very professionally,” he said, adding that a couple of injuries were reported from these incidents. "Otherwise, the entire Valley situation is peaceful. I strongly deny any incident of firing anywhere in the Kashmir Valley,” police official added.

The Valley has been under a lockdown since August 4 ahead of the government's move to scrap the special status of the state and bifurcate it into two union territories. Phone services and internet have been partially restored.

Tags: eid al-adha, jammu and kashmir, article 370, kashmir issue
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


