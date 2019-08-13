Nation Current Affairs 13 Aug 2019 After Jaipur royal, ...
After Jaipur royal, Mewar-Udaipur royal family claims to be Lord Ram's descendant

ANI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 9:05 am IST
The claim came a day after, BJP MP and member of Jaipur royal family Diya Kumari on Sunday made her claim to be a descendant of Lord Ram.
Mahendra Singh, a member of erstwhile Mewar-Udaipur royal family claimed on Monday to be a descendant of Lord Ram saying, 'I got to know through media that Supreme Court has apparently asked whether there were any descendants of Lord Ram in the world.' (Photo: Facebook)
 Mahendra Singh, a member of erstwhile Mewar-Udaipur royal family claimed on Monday to be a descendant of Lord Ram saying, 'I got to know through media that Supreme Court has apparently asked whether there were any descendants of Lord Ram in the world.' (Photo: Facebook)

Udaipur: A day after BJP MP and member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family Diya Kumari claimed to be a descendant of Lord Ram's son Kush, another erstwhile royal family in the state has made a similar claim.

Mahendra Singh, a member of erstwhile Mewar-Udaipur royal family claimed on Monday to be a descendant of Lord Ram saying, "I got to know through media that Supreme Court has apparently asked whether there were any descendants of Lord Ram in the world. If this is the case, then the Supreme Court can directly contact us and all the evidence and documents will be produced in the court following proper legal procedure."

 

The claim came a day after, BJP MP and member of Jaipur royal family Diya Kumari on Sunday made her claim to be a descendant of Lord Ram.

"When the Supreme Court questioned whether there is any descendant of Lord Ram in the world or not, then I replied that we (Jaipur royal family) are descendants of Lord Ram's son Kush. I also said that just like us, there are many more people in the world who come from his lineage. It is a matter of pride that we are descended from him," Diya Kumari told reporters.

She was responding to an ongoing debate in the Supreme Court over the Ram Janmbhoomi temple issue, in which the Bench had apparently asked whether there were any descendants of Lord Ram in the world.

On being asked about proof to back up her claims, the BJP MP said that her family had documents from the ancient times, which traced their lineage back to Lord Ram and his direct descendants.

"I have been listening to it from childhood in our household. Also if you search about the Kachwaha clan online, it traces our lineage back to Kush," she said.

Read | BJP MP Diya Kumari reiterates her claim to be a descendant of Lord Ram

"We have documents, manuscripts and the genealogical tree in our library and museums too on whose basis we claim our descendants from Lord Ram's family, and we are not unique in this. The Rathores claim they are the descendants of Kush's brother Luv," Diya Kumari said.

She, however, clarified that her statements were not made with an attempt to interfere in the proceedings of the top court but she was ready to provide them with the documents if the need arises.

"I do not want to interfere in the proceedings of the court but if they demand these documents from us, we will definitely provide all of them. There are many of his descendants, and the whole of India should be proud of it," Diya Kumari said.

According to the genealogical document provided by her family, King Dashrath appears on the 62nd number in the family tree, while Lord Ram and Kush appear on the 63rd and 64th number respectively.

Sawai Jai Singh, Madho Singh and other rulers of the Jaipur royal family too appear on the documents provided by them.

...
Tags: lord ram, supreme court, ayodhya dispute
Location: India, Rajasthan


