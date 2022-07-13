Red alert sounded at irrigation projects in the Nirmal district

The irrigation officials sounded a red alert at irrigation projects including Kadam and Gaddennavagu in Nirmal district on Wednesday. (DC Photo/ Yelabaka radhakrishna)

ADILABAD: The irrigation officials sounded a red alert at irrigation projects including Kadam and Gaddennavagu in Nirmal district on Wednesday.

Inflows are also high into Satnala, Mattadivagu, and Korata Chanaka

following heavy rains upstream in the Adilabad district. Adilabad collector Sikta Patnaik is monitoring the flood situation and coordinating with the field-level staff.

A rehabilitation camp has been arranged for flood victims at Jandaguda in Chinchughat village of Adilabad rural mandal. Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna inspected the Satnala irrigation project that received heavy inflows.

Mancherial collector Bharati Hollikeri, MLA Diwakar Rao, in-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan and DFO Shivani Dongre inspected the low-lying areas such as College Road, Ramnagar and NTR Nagar, Matha Shishu Samrakshana Kendram in Mancherial town. As many as 10 lakh cusecs of water was released downstream into the Godavari from the Yellampalli project.

Bharati Hollikeri asked the officials concerned to make coordinated efforts to see that people in low-lying areas get emergency services. She said basic amenities would be provided to the people who would be shifted to safer places from the low-lying areas.