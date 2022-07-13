  
No respite from rains, woman dies as tree falls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 13, 2022, 12:04 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2022, 12:04 am IST
A tree fell on the road near Mehdipatnam due to heavy rainfall in the city. (Photo:DC/ R. Pavan)
Hyderabad: Light to moderate spells of intermittent rains continued in Hyderabad throughout Tuesday, with the same expected on Wednesday, according to a yellow alert issued by the weather authorities. A woman died and a motorcyclist was injured as incidents of waterlogging and trees being uprooted threw city life out of gear over the past two days.

As of 9 pm, Malakpet circle received the highest cumulative rain in the city, at 14.5 mm, followed by Kukatpally (12.7 mm), Musheerabad (12 mm) and Begumpet (11.3 mm).

Overall, Gajularamaram received the highest rainfall in GHMC limits, at 18.5 mm, followed by Jeedimetla (18 mm) and Asmanghad (17.8 mm), as per data obtained from the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS) till 7 pm of Tuesday.

The TSDPS forecast for Hyderabad on Wednesday read: “Generally cloudy sky. Light rain to thundershowers, with heavy rains at times, is very likely to occur in the city.”

Meanwhile, the GHMC control room received a total of 995 complaints of waterlogging and 118 about tree felling over the past four days, with most of the complaints being resolved, according to officials. Besides, the DRF has also attended to several such complaints.

In one such incident, a woman died after a tree allegedly fell on her at Mansoorabad, following which the Vanasthalipuram police filed a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC.

The deceased, identified as Kolluri Manjula, 42, worked as a domestic help in Sahara Estates residential complex in Vanasthalipuram. She was going from a flat in one block to another, when she suffered injuries to her spinal cord and fractures to the rib as a tree fell on her.

She succumbed to her injuries on Monday while undergoing treatment.

In an incident on Tuesday, a motorcyclist was injured near Mehdipatnam, below the PVNR Expressway, after being hit by an uprooted tree and was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The rains, however, served to keep the mercury levels down, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius — 7.6 degrees below the normal — on Tuesday.

In the state, the northern districts of Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Jayashankar Bhupalpally received the most rain on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for isolated places in Mancherial, Komaram Bheem, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Siricilla, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

In addition, the IMD also warned of moderate flash flood risk over a few watersheds in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mancherial districts.

...
Tags: highest rainfall, waterlogging
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


