  
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jul 2022 Jagan in Vizag tomor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan in Vizag tomorrow for Vahana Mitra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 13, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/file)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/file)

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Friday to transfer Rs 261 crore into accounts of 2.61 lakh beneficiaries under the Vahana Mitra scheme.

IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said the programme had actually been scheduled on Wednesday. But it got postponed to Friday due to adverse weather conditions since past few days.

The minister said as far as Vahana Mitra scheme is concerned, this is the first time that CM will transfer amounts to beneficiaries of the entire state at a programme being held in Vizag. He underlined that 2.61 lakh auto and cab drivers throughout the state will benefit from the scheme. About 20,000 of them are from Visakhapatnam district.

Since the inception of Vahana Mitra, total Rs 750 crore have so far been disbursed. With the latest transfer, the amount distributed under Vahana Mitra will cross Rs 1,000 crores.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, gudivada amarnath, vahana mitra scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

North Zone IG Nagi Reddy on Wednesday suspended from service PVS Bhavanisen, the SI who has been accused of sexually harassing a constable job-aspirant. (Photo: Twitter)

IG suspends SI after sexual harassment complaint from constable, job-aspirant

The woman alleged that the senior officer in her department pounced on her when she was alone in the store and sought to fulfill his sexual desire. (Representational Image/ DC)

Tribal woman employee alleges rape attempt by SCCL officer

Officials said that the water level has reached full capacity of 7.603 TMC, at a height of 700 metres. (DC Photo)

Kadam irrigation project at brink, may cause flash floods

At a review meeting on medical and health, Jagan asked officials to speed up the precautionary Covid dose administration to the public. (DC file photo)

Increased Arogyasri procedures from Aug. 1, Family Doctor concept from Aug. 15: CM



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC refuses to pass interim order staying demolitions across states

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo: PTI file photo)

Modi to join Biden at I2U2 virtual summit tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the four-nation India-Israel-US-UAE (I2U2) virtual summit to be held on Thursday, New Delhi announced on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Quad leaders condole Abe's demise, issue joint statement

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

SC extends Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail in UP case

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->