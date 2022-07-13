Jagan in Vizag tomorrow for Vahana Mitra

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Friday to transfer Rs 261 crore into accounts of 2.61 lakh beneficiaries under the Vahana Mitra scheme.

IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said the programme had actually been scheduled on Wednesday. But it got postponed to Friday due to adverse weather conditions since past few days.

The minister said as far as Vahana Mitra scheme is concerned, this is the first time that CM will transfer amounts to beneficiaries of the entire state at a programme being held in Vizag. He underlined that 2.61 lakh auto and cab drivers throughout the state will benefit from the scheme. About 20,000 of them are from Visakhapatnam district.

Since the inception of Vahana Mitra, total Rs 750 crore have so far been disbursed. With the latest transfer, the amount distributed under Vahana Mitra will cross Rs 1,000 crores.